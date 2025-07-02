Woman claims Indian-origin boss fired her after she bought a car: ‘Nothing was done without consent’

A Cape Town-based woman -- who had always dreamt of purchasing a car - was left shattered and “jobless” when that dream finally turned into reality. A 28-year-old cashier in Cape Town, South Africa, has alleged that her Indian-origin boss sacked her after she bought a second-hand vehicle with months of savings and questioned how she could afford it on her salary.

Aseza Limelintaka took to social media to share her ordeal, claiming that she worked as a cashier at Shell Garage in Maitland and had arrived at work in her newly purchased used car. Her boss allegedly became suspicious, saying her salary was too low to afford the vehicle, and asked her to show her bank account details to check if she had another job.

"I went through my bank app and showed him. He said I started buying new furniture, now I'm buying a car. He's not comfortable with me being a cashier again," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Limelintaka said Patel accused her of theft, telling her he was investigating whether any money was missing from his business. He then gave her an ultimatum: either take a job as a petrol pump attendant or resign.

"I refused. I was hired as a cashier and have done nothing wrong," she wrote. "I had hoped the car would help me run a side hustle and keep working. Now it feels like I'm being punished for trying to improve my life."

Speaking to News24 in South Africa, the owner of the garage, Berkley Motor, denied the allegations made by Limelintaka, claiming she was not fired.