Woman claims mental health firm fired her for liking post on LinkedIn. Here what it was about...

A woman who joined a mental health startup shared how every day at the office was extremely toxic, from a toxic manager and CEO to the bizarre rules and dynamics of the company. So much so, that she said, her average workday included a trip to the office toilet to cry.

However, if this doesn't seem too toxic to you, check out how she was fired from this startup based on mental health.

In a post on Reddit, the woman who goes by “Ashiean” on the social media platform shared that she was let go of the company because she liked a post about toxic workplace, which she found “very, very relatable”, on LinkedIn.

The user began her post with expressing her “displeasure of joining a mental health startup company” that was extremely toxic.

“Toxic manager, weird rules and dynamics. The manager honestly made my life a living hell at work. She was an extremely hostile person and always used to play dumb when the CEO is talking,” she said, describing her manager.

Ashiean described the company's “toxic” CEO as a wolf in sheep skin.

“The toxicity started affecting me so badly that people around me got to know about it. There were times when I used to cry in the office toilet. It was that bad,” she said.

Sharing that the LinkedIn post she liked was something that she was so passionate about, employee mental health, so her liking a post didn't seem to be of any harm, the user added that the post also sounded very very relatable.

“The next thing I know is my CEO calls me over and fired me saying she can't work with me because apparently I am spreading wrong things about the company,” she claimed.

In the post, the user said the society preaches “so much about speaking up about workplace issues but the reality is if any one talks about such issues they are often get let go”.

“Is our fate to work by keeping our mouth shut regardless of how horrible things are?”

She said she has been so scared that she thinks all she can do in the next place is shut up- work and tolerate the madness. “I know how to make workplaces healthy though. Sad”.