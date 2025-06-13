Woman claims she cleared '14 rounds for developer job' at Bengaluru firm; trolled: ‘I create my sunshine’

A social media user, Antara Mandal, has triggered a discussion after claiming she was selected for the role of "developer" at a prominent Bengaluru-based IT company following "14 rounds of interviews." Mandal, who shared a picture of her office identity card on Instagram, has now become the subject of trolling on social media, with many users opposing her claim and calling it "funny."

"After clearing 14 rounds of an interview, I have finally been selected for the 'DEVELOPER' role in ‘Wipro.’ I create my own sunshine. Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, dreams are those that don't let you sleep," Mandal wrote on Threads.

Screengrab from the viral post.

Mandal, who was previously employed with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited according to her Instagram handle, shared a couple of photos – one of which shows her standing indoors in front of a large Wipro logo displayed on a wall. She is seen pointing at the logo with both hands and smiling, dressed in a light yellow top and blue jeans, wearing a Wipro employee ID badge on a blue lanyard, indicating she is likely a Wipro employee or visitor.

In a series of photos, she is seen taking selfies from different angles while wearing her office ID card inside what appears to be the office campus.

In another image, a Wipro employee ID badge is placed on a patterned fabric. The Wipro logo appears at the top, and the name Antara Mandal is displayed in white text on a dark blue circular background.

However, her post did not sit well with a section of social media users who expressed disbelief at her claim. One commenter, claiming to be a former Wipro employee, vouched that there are at most "4–5 rounds" of interviews.

Here’s how users reacted: A user, who claims to have worked as an HR at Wipro for three years, said:

“Wipro me 14 rounds? Max 4 rounds hota hai including HR discussion round.”

Career_bishnu, a verified user, commented: “May she was trying to say 14 interviews at different companies and finally got selected at Wipro.”

A third user said: “Wipro me maximum 2–3 round hote h.”

Bosesusmita1, identifying as a former Wipro employee, wrote: "As an ex-Wipro employee I can vouch that there are max 4–5 rounds of interviews!!"