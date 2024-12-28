The internet is full of amazing stuff, and every day we read something that amuses us all. In a recent, a woman - named Blair Richards – garnered the attention of social media users with her unconventional profession: being a 'spoiled brat'.

Richards took to Instagram and shared a video to reveal how she has earned a staggering $700,000 (about ₹5 crore) in just four years by demanding money from her “fin subs," reported News18.

According to Urban Dictionary, 'fin sub' is a term for those 'who enjoys having their Dom/Domme, Master/Mistress, control their finances and spend their money.'

The report further adds that Blair’s profession revolves around 'fin sub' and she built an entire career from it.

Explaining her job, Blair stated that involves creating social media pages that attract these “fin subs". She even showed proof of the money she has made by displaying screenshots of transactions. She showed how a man sent her hundreds of dollars in just an hour after she asked for it. Clarifying her stance, she stated that she is not dating the person and has no intention of meeting them.

Though the video she encouraged others to embrace their “pretty privilege" and reach out to “fin subs" for financial support, added the report.

“No cap! You really CAN be a professional spoiled brat for a living! In the past 4 years, I’ve made $700k (approximately ₹5 crore) from creating general social media pages and fan sites UNDER an alias, branded to only attract THIS kind of sub. In this dynamic- you hold the power, you don’t need to be explicit unless it empowers you AND you can do it completely from your phone!" Blair wrote in the caption.

Ever since the video has been uploaded on Instagram, it has garnered over 62k likes and many comments.

Here are a few of them: One wrote, "Do women pay guys for this too? Pretty sure I could help someone drain"

Another wrote, "woman exploiting men’s while men exploiting women’s what’s the difference?

A third commented, "If this is working so well for you why do you need to sell courses."

"I wish I could find a brat to fin sub for… it’s so hard to find a reliable one these days," wrote a fourth user.

A fifth commented, "What pretty privilege?"