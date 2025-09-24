Woman complains about extra workday in exchange of extended Diwali holidays: ‘Heading to 1950?’

A Marketing Manager narrated the ordeal of working in an Indian company and the workplace toxicity that she was compelled to face. The 24-year-old woman complained about deduction of one week off in exchange of extended Diwali holidays.

The caption to the post states, “Diwali vacataion given like a charity. One leave given on the condition of compensating for the day on a SATURDAY(sic).”

Grumbling over the restrictive policies of the company, whose office is located in Ahmedabad, the Reddit user posted a screenshot of the company's message that the employees received in the office group.

Whining about the requirement to work on October 11 in exchange of October 21, Tuesday, holiday she said, “We will get the leave but for that we will have to compensate” by working on a Saturday, a week before the Diwali vacations.

Suggesting that the Diwali vacations were given like charity, she further noted, “Also my office has only a 12 leaves a year culture…. this is my SL, PL, CL everything.”

The Marketing Manager, originally hailing from Rajasthan, also complained about the inflexibility of work environment and said that 4-day leaves weren't enough for her to make a visit to her hometown. Shedding light on the restrictive company policies that deter employees from escaping the trap, she said, “Can’t leave… as they have already taken 2 cheques in the name of security with the contract signed so that if I leave midway my 2months if salary will be there’s.”

Demanding flexibility in IT companies, she asked, “Where are we heading to 1950? Why can’t indian companies understand the need of Remote.”

Social media reaction Social media flooded with a flurry of reactions, as a user wrote, “Not surprised, IT companies in Ahmedabad are all lala companies.”

Another user suggested, “You need to do 2 things: Make new year resolution of joining a new company. In these 2-3 months start giving interviews. Make sure not to join any IT service company in Ahmedabad. Move out to Delhi/Pune/Mumbai/ Remote, you'll find much better options.”

A third user remarked, “The leaves are from 20th October TO 23rd October. That means Monday TO Thursday. Add 18th and 19th as Saturday and Sunday, you get 6 days of leave.”

A fourth comment read, “4 paid vacation days for Diwali. And one Saturday work to compensate a little. So essentially a 3 day vacation. I honestly do not see a problem here. Most MNCs give 8-10 public days off a year. Diwali is usually just 1 day off.”