Woman earning ₹11 lakh annually wants ‘Brahmin’ groom with ₹1 crore salary; internet says, 'She is asking very little'

An Indian matchmaker has drawn attention on social media after explaining why she removed a client from her matchmaking platform. Oendrila Kapoor, who runs a professional matchmaking service, claimed she ended her association with a 28-year-old woman after months of unsuccessful matchmaking.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kapoor alleged that the client's family rejected every match suggested by her team before eventually disclosing that they were only interested in Bengali Brahmin men with an annual income of more than ₹1 crore.

‘Matchmaker says family rejected every profile shared’ Kapoor said the client was a 28-year-old Brahmin woman earning around ₹11 lakh a year. She also claimed the woman's mother remained actively involved throughout the process.

“We signed up a client. She is 28, Brahmin, makes about 11 LPA, and looks pretty average in my opinion. Now, from the very beginning, her mother was deeply involved in the entire matchmaking process," Kapoor said.

According to Kapoor, the family initially requested “an educated guy from a good family working a pretty decent job." Based on that description, her team shortlisted several men who were of a similar age, had stable careers, belonged to respectable families and earned salaries comparable to the client's.

Kapoor, however, claimed that every profile was turned down without a specific explanation.

Also Read | Did a woman shave her head to escape arranged marriage? She reveals on YouTube

Family asked to share preferred profiles To understand the family's expectations, Kapoor said her team stopped sending suggestions and instead requested the client and her family to share examples of the type of groom they were looking for.

“We did a little experiment. We asked them to share profiles with us who they think they would like to connect with, and this is when our jaws dropped," Kapoor said.

She alleged that every profile submitted by the family belonged to a Bengali Brahmin man with an annual income exceeding ₹1 crore.

“She makes 11 LPA, but every profile that they shared made over 1 crore. And every single profile was Brahmin," Kapoor claimed.

Client cited attraction, mother mentioned caste preference Kapoor said she asked the client whether earning more than ₹1 crore was an essential requirement and why it had not been disclosed earlier.

According to Kapoor, the woman replied that it was not compulsory and said she simply felt “physically more attracted to these men."

The matchmaker further alleged that when her team asked about the preference for Bengali Brahmin men, the client's mother explained that the woman's father wanted a Bengali Brahmin groom.

Despite the family's expectations, Kapoor said her team reached out to several men who matched the requested criteria, but none showed interest in taking the proposal forward.

“Trust me, we tried. We reached out to every single one of them, and nobody wanted to connect with her, and this is why we had to drop her as a client," she said.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Kapoor concluded by saying that while everyone has the right to choose the kind of partner they want, unrealistic expectations often make the matchmaking process more difficult.

“Families need to understand that men at that level of income are not blind. They can sense entitlement, parental control, and unrealistic demands instantly. These men can smell greed from miles away, and this is modern matchmaking in a nutshell," she concluded.

Video receives mixed reactions online The video quickly went viral, with social media users sharing differing views.

One user wrote, “She is asking very little.. 3LPA girl thinks, man with 6 feet height with lean sporty body with IIT/IIM background along with package 1Cr+ is bare minimum for her…”

Another commented, “How can you earn that low without generation wealth but want some on that earns over 10000% Was she planning to ba a maid in that household?"

A third user said, “This match makin service should be banned,"