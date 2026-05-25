Woman employee throws ink at manager in Chhattisgarh over ‘obscene messages’ - Video

A woman employee was seen throwing ink at her boss after he allegedly sent her obscene messages and made inappropriate remarks. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the incident took place on May 22 at Chauhan Automobiles in Bhilai, Durg district. The dramatic scene unfolded after police arrived at the Maruti Suzuki showroom following the woman employee’s complaint.

The woman has accused GM Ankit Anand of harassment. A video circulating on social media shows police entering the Maruti showroom, followed by General Manager Ankit Anand.

As the two entered the showroom, the woman turned furious and threw ink at the GM’s face. Police attempted to stop the woman, but she continued attacking him while also slapping him.

What did the employees say? According to Bhilai Nagar CSP Satyaprakash Tiwari, a woman employee, Amrita Singh, lodged a written complaint against Chauhan Automobiles CEO Ankit Anand, accusing him of repeatedly sending obscene messages and harassing her, as reported by NDTV. However, Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

Following the complaint gaining wider attention, three to four other employees also came forward with similar allegations against the GM. Police have launched an investigation based on the complaint, and given the seriousness of the matter, the case is being investigated by CSP-level officers.

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‘Kissed my hand’ Meanwhile, in a similar incident reported earlier this month, a woman alleged harassment during her internship by the CEO of a private company in south Delhi, according to a report by Times Now.

According to police, the woman said her internship at the company had been arranged through her university. During the internship, the CEO allegedly called her repeatedly, including late at night, and made inappropriate remarks.

“Despite objecting to the calls and attempting to disconnect them, he allegedly continued to prolong the conversations,” police said. The woman also alleged that the accused touched her without consent on several occasions. In her complaint, she claimed that he would often call her to his cabin for minor work-related follow-ups and, during one such meeting, allegedly kissed her hand.

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She further alleged that the CEO threatened to destroy her career if she spoke about the incidents to anyone.

According to the complaint, the woman continued with the internship because she needed the completion certificate for her course. She also accused the company’s director and HR staff of harassment and intimidation.