A 28-year old Indian women took to Reddit and complained about her office and team leaders. Narrating an incident when she landed in trouble for missing out on a chat with her team leader during her bathroom break, the woman highlighted problems she has been facing with the seniors. Her post has sparked a debate over sexism at work.

The user further revealed that she works from the office for four hours and completes the rest of her shift from her home, as women at her office aren't allowed to stay at work past 8:30 PM.

“My probation is being extended” The post read, "I recently received a meeting invite and an email stating that my efforts aren’t enough, nor are my results. As a result, my probation is being extended, during which I need to meet my targets to get confirmed."

“I realised that my TL’s strategies weren’t working, so I started doing things my way. Just when I was about to achieve nearly 80% of my targets, I received a phone call while working from home and was on a washroom break at around 11:30 AM. After that, there was a chat message. When I finally saw the message, I also found an email CC’ing my manager, stating that I hadn’t followed my TL’s strategy and that I had ignored his chat for over 20 minutes,” it further said.

The user said that she works till 2-2:30 AM and usually connects with her seniors around 1 AM to map progress. She explained over the mail that she was in her washroom break and also admitted to modifying her strategies to meet the targets. Despite justifying her actions, the woman was criticised and was told to follow her team lead's strategies after not achieving the expected results.

"I have already decided to leave, but I was determined to give it my best shot. However, there are people above me playing dirty games and treating female employees like crap just because they’re only logged in for four hours in the office. There’s excessive sexism, vulgarity, sometimes misbehaviour with other female employees subtly, and unprofessionalism too. I’d appreciate any advice that I need to do not to let this go even when I leave. I’d like to drag the wrong people down if I’m going down anyway," the post concluded.

Reddit reacts Soon after she shared the post online, many advised her to simply quit her job. Among them, one wrote in the comment section, “Once you’re in their radar. It’s tough. Find a better job and leave.” “Complaint and put a negative feedback stating harassment and then see the drama unfolds, it's too easy for you considering you have the upper hand here,” added another.