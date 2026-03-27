Woman faked anxiety to claim ₹29 lakh in disability benefits; suspended: ‘Insult to every hardworking taxpayer’

A woman has landed in hot water after fraudulently claiming more than £23,000 (about ₹29 lakh) in disability benefits and was later found surfing and ziplining in Mexico, despite insisting she was too unwell to leave her home.

A report by The Independent stated that Catherine Wieland, 33, of Goring-by-Sea in West Sussex, had told the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that severe anxiety had left her housebound. However, an investigation later revealed that she had misrepresented her condition over a period of more than two years.

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The investigation found that she had been travelling abroad, including a trip to Cancun, where she went surfing and ziplining. She had also visited Thorpe Park, a popular adventure park in the UK, on three occasions.

During this time, she had been receiving tens of thousands of pounds in Personal Independence Payment (PIP), a UK benefit designed to help people with long-term health conditions or disabilities manage the extra costs of daily living.

‘I didn’t realise you’re not allowed to leave your house’ She had allegedly spent the money on manicures, tanning treatments and visits to a private dentist.

When officials enquired about her financial records, she told investigators: “I didn’t realise you’re not allowed to leave your house”, a DWP official was quoted as saying by The Independent.

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Despite claiming that she was too unwell to carry out even basic daily tasks such as household chores, records showed Wieland attended 76 beauty appointments, visited around 60 pubs, clubs and restaurants, and made purchases in foreign currencies.

Following her holiday to Mexico, she submitted a review stating that her condition had deteriorated.

Wieland later admitted failing to report a change in her circumstances and has been ordered to repay £23,662, which she unlawfully received between 2021 and 2024.

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‘An insult to every hardworking taxpayer’ She was sentenced on Thursday to 28 weeks in custody, suspended for 18 months, the DWP confirmed.

Andrew Western, a minister at the DWP, said: “This is an insult to every hardworking taxpayer and to people who genuinely depend on Pip.

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“Wieland lied repeatedly, milked the system for every penny she could get and then had the nerve to claim her condition was worsening while she was ziplining and surfing in Mexico.

“We are committed to finding those who try to defraud taxpayers, and they will face the consequences.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.