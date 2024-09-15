A 30-year-old woman found a human tooth in a mooncake from Sam's Club in China. The supermarket is investigating, and the manufacturer denies the possibility of contamination. The police have been notified, and similar incidents have occurred elsewhere, including India.

A 30-year-old woman allegedly found a human tooth in a ₹355 (30 yuan) meat-filled mooncake she purchased from a supermarket in China. The woman posted a video detailing the discovery of a tooth in a mooncake purchased at Sam's Club in Jiangsu province's Changzhou in a video on Douyin, according to media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US supermarket giant -- Sam's Club said it is investigating the matter.

A mooncake is a traditional Chinese pastry that is closely associated with the Mid-Autumn Festival, a celebration of the moon and the harvest. These pastries are typically round to symbolize the full moon and are made with a thick, tender pastry skin that envelops a sweet or savory filling {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the reports, citing the video, the woman claimed that the tooth belonged to no one in her family. She also said that she had reported the incident to the police.

An employee at Sam's Club in Changzhou has confirmed that the company is conducting an investigation into the incident. Chinese news outlet Hongxing News quoted the manufacturing company of the mooncake saying it is "impossible to have a tooth mixed in the meat filling".

According to the South China Morning Post, a spokesman of the manufacturing firm, identified by their surname 'Liu', stated that meat is minced and inspected by an X-ray system capable of identifying bone pieces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Liu mentioned that such incidents had not happened in more than ten years. The company has shared security footage with Sam's Club and the Changzhou market regulation department for evaluation. The pertinent government department has also confirmed that it is investigating the matter.

A similar incident was reported in India's Madhya Pradesh earlier this year. A woman named Mayadevi Gupta had reportedly found four dentures concealed inside a chocolate she received at a child's birthday party.

An India Today report revealed that Gupta found four false dentures in a chocolate from a renowned brand, which she consumed several days after receiving it from a child at a party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}