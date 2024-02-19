Woman flags X user's ‘kotha’ comment on her video, Mumbai Police responds

Social media is an interesting place, but also it has its cons. Recently Mumbai Police responded to a woman who complained against an X user for making a ‘kotha’ (brothel) reference to her dance video.

The X user Shriti Parija – who has a presence as @Shruteeh on social media -- had complained against another X user Prateekaaryan – having his presence as @Prateek_Aaryan – of posting her videos “without her consent".

Meanwhile, Shriti Parija's posts are now protected.

The Mumbai Police responded after several sections of the internet offered a tsunami of support for Shruti Parija.

Earlier last week, Prateek Aaryan shared a video in which Shruti was seen performing a dance sequence at a college fest, reported India Today. He used a caption for Shruti’s video, which was the primary cause that led to the controversy.

“Indian schools and colleges are well known for organizing ‘Sanskritik karyakram’ and performances based on traditional and regional culture, but now it has become a ‘kotha.’ In the name of cultural events, shaking b**ty on item songs is all they call a cultural program. Along with the education system, the cultural system is in danger in India. What a downfall for this generation and colleges in India," Prateek said in his post featuring Shruti’s video.

The video though is not available on social media now.

With the video becoming viral with over 2.5 million views on X after two days of posting, Shruti commented on Prateek’s post, saying, “Hi, I’m the girl in the video and I did not consent for you to be reposting my video. Please take it down."

With comments on the video intensified Shruti commented, saying, "I’m glad there are actually people calling this out. Again to clarify, I’m not associated with that college. I’m a professional choreographer. My only polite request to @Prateek_Aaryan is to take down my video. I haven’t threatened or even outraged at him."

She continued requesting Prateek to take the video down. She wrote, " “I don’t care about your opinion or anyone’s opinion. I only request you @Prateek_Aaryan , again, politely, for the 10th time, to take my video down."

She even wrote, “I’ve nothing to do with that college/university/or any college. I’m a graduate. I’m a professional. I don’t even live in the city of that college. I only politely asked you @Prateek_Aaryan to take my personal video down from your post. I don’t know how to make it any clearer."

Though Prateek said that his comment wasn’t directed at her.

“Dear Shruti, I wasn't intending to respond to you, but seeing numerous tweets, I thought to write a reply. As mentioned in my tweet, I spoke about Indian schools and colleges, not pointing fingers on you. In the first statement, I spoke about Indian schools and colleges, explicitly stating that I haven't said anything about you. I haven't slut-shamed you( as you alleged) in any way. In the second line, I mentioned that under the guise of a cultural program, there is dancing to item songs, so that's clear I'm not mentioning you anywhere. My intention was not to cause you any harm. I've shared my general opinion on the college system posting your video. Please read the original tweet statement once again and consider if I've said anything wrong about you."

To which she added that she was a judge at the college fest, while requesting Prateek to take down the video. “The students, audience and everyone in the auditorium requested me to perform on this track at their own fest. They played it, and I being a dancer and choreographer, performed on it. Take it up with the college if you have a problem."

However, Prateek stated: “I am not deleting that post," adding, “I didn't want to give any explanation, but I had to. This is my last post related to all this, and I won't be expressing any views further or providing any more explanations."

With the issue blowing out of proportion, Shruti tagged several authorities including the Mumbai Police, saying, “After endless requests made to @Prateek_Aaryan to take my video down from his post where he is comparing the stage I’m dancing on as a kotha, in turn defaming me and damaging my reputation, he has refused to do so and has blackmailed me instead."

Following this, Mumbai Police responded, saying, "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM."

On 18 February, Shruti Parija – who is a choreographer – said that the media in Prateek Aaryan’s post featuring her video had been disabled.

Here's one of her Instagram posts, which proves she is a choreographer.

“Update. With some technical help, the media in his post has finally been disabled as a result of copyright claim @kmskrishna. Although the video hasn’t been taken down by him and might still be available in this post in some areas. Will update on the legal front soon," she said on X.

