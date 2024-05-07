The police on Monday recovered a woman's dead body from a water tank at the staff quarters building of Gautam Buddha University, located in Greater Noida , reported PTI. The preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of the husband and mother-in-law in the murder.

According to the news agency, the woman named Kaushal used to live with her husband, Kapil, and mother-in-law near the area. The couple used to have frequent arguments with each other. The police suspect that the two allegedly murdered the woman and fled from the spot.

The 32-year-old woman's body was found in a water tank on the roof of her residence at a university in Greater Noida, with police suspecting the role of her 33-year-old absconding husband, officials told PTI on Tuesday.

The woman's husband used to work in the JIMS Hospital nearby. Moreover, they used to quarrel now and then. There was a fight between the two on Sunday as well, neighbours told the police. It has been assumed that the two had a fight on Monday as well. The heated argument might have led to the husband murdering his wife and dumping his dead body in the cemented water tank. The recovered dead body has been sent for postmortem.

Police received the information about the dead body on Monday, after which the team reached the spot. Officials are now looking for the woman's husband and mother-in-law.

The PRV control room was informed about the incident on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

"Officials of the Ecotech-I police station went to the spot for investigation and found the body of the woman, whose husband is a class-four employee," the spokesperson told PTI.

The police have registered a case against the absconding husband based on the woman's relatives. Teams have been formed to hunt down the absconding accused persons.

"According to the neighbours and people who live nearby, there was a fight between the husband and the wife over some issue till 3 am. They used to fight often," the official said.

