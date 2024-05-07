Woman found dead inside water tank at Greater Noida university, husband absconding
In a shocking incident, a woman's dead body was recovered inside a water tank at the staff headquarter of Gautam Buddha University on Monday night
The police on Monday recovered a woman's dead body from a water tank at the staff quarters building of Gautam Buddha University, located in Greater Noida, reported PTI. The preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of the husband and mother-in-law in the murder.