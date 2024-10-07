Woman gets reply on job application after 48 years; says, ‘Means so much to me...’

The story of a woman from Lincolnshire has made headlines across the globe. Tizi Hodson, 70, has finally received the reply to her job application. It just that, the reply is late by 48 years.

Hodson from Gedney Hill in the UK had sent an application for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider in January 1976. Now, the letter has been returned with a remark, “amazing”.

The reason for the delay? The original letter of application was stuck behind a drawer in the post office all these years.

According to a report by BBC, on top of the letter, there was another remark, “Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw [sic]. Only about 50 years late.”

Hodson told BBC that she had always wondered why there was no reply on the letter. “Now I know why,” she said.

Hodson had taken another job which took her all over the world in all these years. She said that she has changed her house over 50 times and was surprised how did they even find her house after all these years.

“How they found me when I’ve moved house 50-odd times, and even moved countries four or five times, is a mystery,” she said. “It means so much to me to get it back all this time later.”

Hodson, however, has had an eventful life. She has worked as a snake handler, a horse whisperer, an aerobatic pilot and even a flying instructor since sending out her letter. She even moved to Africa.

She said that she sent the application letter "when she was just starting out".

“I was very careful not to let people who were advertising for a stunt rider know that I was female, or I thought I would have had no chance of even getting an interview,” she told BBC.

“I even stupidly told them I didn’t mind how many bones I might break as I was used to it...It seems incredible to get the letter back after all this time.”

After all the years of such an adventurous life, Hodson has a message for her younger self. She would want her to do things exactly as she has done.

“If I could speak to my younger self, I would tell her to go and do everything I’ve done,” she said.