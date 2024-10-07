Woman gets reply on job application after 48 years; says, ‘Means so much to me...’

After 48 years, Tizi Hodson received a response to her 1976 stunt rider job application, which was delayed due to postal issues. Now 70, Hodson reflects positively on her adventurous life, encouraging her younger self to embrace similar experiences.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published7 Oct 2024, 02:29 PM IST
She said that she sent the application letter 'when she was just starting out'.
She said that she sent the application letter ’when she was just starting out’.

The story of a woman from Lincolnshire has made headlines across the globe. Tizi Hodson, 70, has finally received the reply to her job application. It just that, the reply is late by 48 years.

Hodson from Gedney Hill in the UK had sent an application for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider in January 1976. Now, the letter has been returned with a remark, “amazing”.

The reason for the delay? The original letter of application was stuck behind a drawer in the post office all these years.

Also Read | ’Apologise to my son’: woman who was wrongly jailed when she was ‘pregnant’

According to a report by BBC, on top of the letter, there was another remark, “Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw [sic]. Only about 50 years late.”

Hodson told BBC that she had always wondered why there was no reply on the letter. “Now I know why,” she said.

Hodson had taken another job which took her all over the world in all these years. She said that she has changed her house over 50 times and was surprised how did they even find her house after all these years.

Also Read | Woman quits UK job to settle in India; ‘unreal jealousy’ floods her social media

“How they found me when I’ve moved house 50-odd times, and even moved countries four or five times, is a mystery,” she said. “It means so much to me to get it back all this time later.”

Hodson, however, has had an eventful life. She has worked as a snake handler, a horse whisperer, an aerobatic pilot and even a flying instructor since sending out her letter. She even moved to Africa.

She said that she sent the application letter "when she was just starting out".

“I was very careful not to let people who were advertising for a stunt rider know that I was female, or I thought I would have had no chance of even getting an interview,” she told BBC.

Also Read | ’I love my country’: Indian woman in Canada remembers ease of e-commerce at home

“I even stupidly told them I didn’t mind how many bones I might break as I was used to it...It seems incredible to get the letter back after all this time.”

After all the years of such an adventurous life, Hodson has a message for her younger self. She would want her to do things exactly as she has done.

“If I could speak to my younger self, I would tell her to go and do everything I’ve done,” she said.

“I’ve had such a wonderful time in life, even if I have broken a few bones.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWoman gets reply on job application after 48 years; says, ‘Means so much to me...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    163.40
    02:31 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-2.01%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,141.60
    02:31 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.9 (-3.05%)

    Tata Power share price

    439.75
    02:31 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -26.95 (-5.77%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    266.15
    02:31 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-3.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,103.85
    02:20 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    80.8 (2.67%)

    Coforge share price

    7,212.60
    02:20 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    89.45 (1.26%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    989.70
    02:20 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,465.50
    02:12 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -28.75 (-0.82%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,510.55
    02:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -254.7 (-9.21%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    398.00
    02:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.55 (-7.77%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    454.95
    02:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -38.15 (-7.74%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    732.75
    02:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -61.5 (-7.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    290.55
    02:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    18.9 (6.96%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,879.40
    02:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    446.9 (6.01%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    748.30
    02:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    29.5 (4.1%)

    Natco Pharma share price

    1,392.60
    02:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    37.95 (2.8%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.