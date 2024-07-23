What can go wrong if you want to indulge in a pleasant bar of chocolate? A retired school principal in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone would be able to tell you exactly what can.
Mayadevi Gupta had a rather unpleasant experience when she consumed a chocolate, which she received on a child's birthday at a non-governmental organisation. To her shock, she found a set of teeth in the chocolate.
Gupta also teaches at the NGO.
Recollecting the horror, Gupta said that she felt "something like a crunchy piece of chocolate" after eating it. "When I took it out, I was shocked to see it was a set of four false teeth," she said, according to a report by India Today.
She later filed a complaint to the district food and drug department in Khargone. The report said that a team has been sent to investigate the matter. The team has also taken samples from a shop where the chocolates were bought.
These samples would be sent to the department laboratory for testing.
Just days ago, an X user said he discovered live worms in a pack of high-protein buttermilk of Amul. He later said that the company called him, apologised and assured of a refund.
Gajender Yadav then posted on X saying, "Amul managed to win me as a customer again. Replacement received within 24 hours in top condition. Had a very long call with their senior."
In June this year, a doctor in Mumbai alleged that she found a human finger in a cone of ice cream he ordered online. She lodged a complaint with the company, and it was later discovered that the finger was of an operator manager working at the ice cream company.
Days later, a family said they found a dead mouse in a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup.
