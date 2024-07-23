Wife of Gujarat cadre IAS officer eloped with a gangster and committed suicide upon returning home. She faced criminal charges, including child abduction, and left a note for Tamil Nadu CM before her death

A Gujarat cadre's IAS officer's wife, who eloped with a gangster nine months ago, allegedly died by suicide after returning home, according to media reports. The woman, who was a prime accused in two criminal cases, consumed poison on Saturday, July 21, and left a suicide note addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, reported Indian Express. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply 45-year-old Surya Jay from Tamil Nadu committed suicide outside her IAS husband, Ranjeet Kumar's house, on Saturday, July 21, reported NDTV. According to a Hindustan Times report, Surya Jay's husband had ordered the domestic staff not to let her enter the house. Surya is facing two criminal cases, including one of child abduction.

She was admitted to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital after committing suicide. However, she died the next day. According to media reports, the couple had separated in 2023 and had filed a divorce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wife shares her ordeal in suicide note, mentions IAS husband as ‘noble man’ According to the police, the woman might have reached her husband's home to evade arrest from Tamil Nadu police in the case. In her suicide letter addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the women shared how she fell into a trap by a local gangster named Raja, who “lured" her. Later, she was entangled in two criminal cases where Raja was the prime accused.

One of the two cases was related to loan recovery from a woman who had borrowed money from the gangster, while the second case was linked to the abduction of a boy in Tamil Nadu, reported Indian Express, citing police officials.

The suicide letter also found mention of the woman's IAS husband. According to IE report, Surya Jaya, in her suicide note, mentioned that her “husband is a noble man, who took care of their children in her absence". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!