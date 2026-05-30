Woman leaves IT manager job to drive auto-rickshaw: 'Left all pressure, stress and constant tension behind'

A social media post shared by an entrepreneur has triggered widespread discussion online after she recounted a memorable conversation with a female auto-rickshaw driver whose career journey took an unconventional turn.

The story was posted on Instagram by founder and CEO Nezrin Midhlaj, who described how a routine ride led to an eye-opening exchange about professional success, personal fulfilment and mental well-being.

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While travelling in the auto-rickshaw, Midhlaj struck up a conversation with the driver and was immediately impressed by her confidence and calm demeanour.

“Sometimes, the most powerful stories come from the most unexpected conversations,” founder and CEO Nezrin Midhlaj wrote on Instagram.

Recalling the encounter, she wrote: “Today, I met a woman auto driver. Confident, well-dressed, and completely at peace with her life. When I asked her how it feels to be in a male-dominated field, her answer stayed with me.”

According to Midhlaj, the woman revealed that she had previously spent nine years working as an IT manager before deciding to leave the corporate sector behind.

“She said she used to be an IT manager for 9 years. She left it all behind- the pressure, the stress, the constant tension.”

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Finding satisfaction beyond corporate life The entrepreneur explained that the woman now operates her own auto-rickshaw and earns a monthly income of approximately ₹60,000.

“Now, she drives her own auto. She earns around ₹60,000 a month. And most importantly, she said she’s happy.”

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The conversation prompted Midhlaj to reflect on how society often prioritises status and professional titles over personal contentment.

“It made me think- how often do we chase titles and forget to ask ourselves what actually makes us feel alive? Not every success story looks the same. And sometimes, choosing peace over prestige is the bravest decision you can make. Grateful for these conversations that keep grounding me.”

Social media users praise her decision The post resonated strongly with social media users, many of whom applauded the woman’s decision to prioritise her well-being over a conventional corporate career.

One user remarked, “After watching this reel… Me: ‘18 years in IT and still surviving meetings that could’ve been emails, ‘quick calls’ that lasted 3 hours, and production issues at 3 AM. Imagine the level of patience and emotional damage resistance I’ve unlocked by now.”

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Another commented, “She wants a simple and happy life. I am happy for her and all the best for her future.”

A third person wrote, “Instead of living under pressure, it is better to live without pressure.”

A fourth added, “Wow, great! I am so proud of her.”

Several others responded with heart and applause emojis, expressing admiration for the woman's choice to pursue a life that brings her greater peace and happiness.

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Woman leaves IT manager job to drive auto-rickshaw: 'Left all pressure, stress and constant tension behind'