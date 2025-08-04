Woman loses 35 kgs in just 7 months, suggests 10 food items to avoid - check full list

Weight loss is tough—and what makes it even tougher is not knowing what to eat and what to avoid. Without the right guidance, even the most dedicated efforts can feel frustrating and ineffective. The Internet is full of advice on weight loss and weight management. Recently, a post about a woman losing 35 kgs in just 7 months went viral on social media.

Woman loses 35 kgs in just 7 months; here's how The user revealed that she achieved her results not by following a special diet or workout routine, but simply by avoiding a specific list of foods.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring her before and after pictures of her weight loss journey. The first picture showed her with belly fat and an out-of-shape body, followed by a leaner and healthier-looking physique in her after picture.

Her video read, “Food I avoided to lose 35 kg in 7 months.” “List is in the caption, she added.”

10 food items to avoid for weight loss In the caption, the user listed out what helped her to lose weight and also revealed why someone should avoid certain foods.

She listed out the top 3 foods to avoid, which included Granola, followed by flavoured yoghurt and packaged fruit juices. She even asked people to avoid diet namkeen and baked chips, claiming them to be highly processed.

She shared, “If you want to lose weight, you should avoid or limit the intake of these foods. 1. Granola - Marketed as healthy but often loaded with sugar and unhealthy oils. 2. Flavoured Yogurt - High in hidden sugars that spike insulin and promote fat storage. 3. Packaged Fruit Juices - Stripped of fiber and packed with sugar, making it worse than soda. 4. Diet Namkeen & Baked Chips - Still highly processed with refined carbs and unhealthy fats.”

Other food items to avoid are protein bars, honey/jaggery, brown bread, smoothies, low-fat packaged food items and even over consumption of soy-based products.

“5. Protein Bars - Many are just glorified candy bars with added protein. 6. Honey & Jaggery - Natural but still sugar, causing the same insulin spike as white sugar. 7. Brown Bread - Often just colored refined flour with little nutritional benefit. 8. Smoothies (Store-Bought) - Loaded with fruit sugars and sometimes artificial flavors, leading to fat gain. 9. Low-Fat Packaged Foods - Stripped of natural fats and replaced with sugar to enhance taste. 10. Soy Products (Excessive Consumption) - Can mess with hormones, especially if heavily processed,” she also said.

Many have hailed the body transformation video shared by the user.