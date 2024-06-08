Woman loses Apple iPhone on Kerala beach during vacation, netizens not impressed with what happened next

A woman from Karnataka lost her iPhone near the seashore during her vacation in Kerala. After her phone, worth nearly ₹1.6 lakh, fell from atop large rocks on the beach, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services officials and residents began searching for it. Finally, her expensive mobile was retrieved after a seven-hour-long search operation.

The fire and Rescue Services team was unable to retrieve the gadget during the initial search; however, the team continued its attempt, and the phone was retrieved after seven hours of effort.

The video of the incident was also shared on Instagram to applaud the efforts of the rescue team.

“The Iphone worth 150000 of the Karnataka woman who was staying in our chalet fell between the huge rocks on the beach. Despite the efforts, nothing could be retrieved.The strong waves along with winds and rain made the situation challenging.However,Antiliya chalet team along with Kerala Fire and Rescue took 7 hours of effort to recover the mobile phone . Antiliya chalet would like to thank Suhail and Kerala Fire and Rescue team for helping in this,” read the post on Instagram.

In the Instagram post shared by the Antiliya chalet team, the Kerala fire and rescue department found special mention as the personnel continued their search operation despite unfavourable weather conditions.

Despite the successful operation, Instagram video received negative comments from users who criticised the use of resource for a gadget.

“ll this for a iPhone They are crimes happening in everywhere and whole police system is gathered here reviving a mobile What the hell,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Wasting an entire department's resources for a piece of equipment that will be deprecated in a few years. Why does Firefoce even respond to these calls?” commented another user on the post.