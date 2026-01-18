Woman orders ₹82,000 iPhone, didn’t expect what happened during unboxing: Watch video

A social media user who was overjoyed to unbox her newly launched iPhone 17 after losing her previous iPhone “mysteriously” didn’t know the moment would nearly give her a heart-in-mouth moment. Ashli Singla shared her experience on Instagram, saying she had ordered the iPhone through the e-commerce platform Blinkit.

As the phone arrived, an excited Singla began unboxing it while someone recorded the moment. As soon as she opened the box, while talking to the delivery person, the phone slipped out of the box in no time, falling to the ground, and leading to an anxious moment.

The woman shared that purchasing the new iPhone was an “emotional comeback” after she lost her previous phone while chilling in a market.

“My new iPhone 17. Blinkit delivery was fast… the fall was faster. After losing my previous iPhone (not lost lost, more like vanished mysteriously while I was chilling in the market), I survived on a borrowed Android for a while. Reality hit; I needed a phone. So I Blinkit-ed one and turned an emotional comeback into a hilarious unboxing fail. New phone is here, dignity left the chat, content secured,” the caption of the video read.

The post has evoked numerous likes and comments from social media users. One user quipped that it was a sound every iPhone owner fears, while others criticised the owner for her carelessness. Meanwhile, many expressed anxious curiosity over whether the phone had survived the fall.

Here's how people reacted online One user wrote, “Yes, let me unbox my most expensive purchase on a sidewalk in a rush.” Another said, “Who opens any Apple product box like this! It has some friction; the more you pull, the more it will resist.”

“What happened to the screen? Did it break or get any scratches?” asked a third user, while a fourth added, “At least you got content; the phone can be repaired, but this reel is priceless.”

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air get massive discounts during Republic Day sale Amazon is offering significant discounts on Apple’s latest iPhones through coupons and bank offers. The iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB), listed at its launch price of ₹1,49,900, gets a ₹6,000 Prime coupon and a ₹3,000 SBI bank discount, bringing the effective price down to ₹1,40,400.

The iPhone 17 Pro remains priced at ₹1,34,900 but is available for ₹1,25,400 after a ₹6,500 coupon and ₹3,000 SBI discount. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air (256GB), originally launched at ₹1,19,900, is listed at ₹95,499 and can be bought for as low as ₹91,249 with additional offers or cashback.