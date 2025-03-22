A woman shared a heartfelt note on her dead mother's birthday, who she lost when she was just 6 years old, and said she has longed for her warmth ever since.

In a lengthy Reddit post, the woman shared her “life story” of how she had lost both her parents when she was just 8 years old.

At age 7, the woman said her father remarried and “finally got the beautiful woman he always wanted.” She said her mother could never make him happy. “He used to hit her and cheat on her. No wonder she lost the will to live at such an early age.”

However, in 2006, she said, her father also passed away in a road accident, and she had lost both my parents within two years.

Also Read | Sam Altman shares heartfelt message after baby boy’s arrival

She and her brother then lived with her stepmother and her paternal uncle (mama). “Life wasn’t all bad—but it wasn’t all good either. I’m grateful I was allowed to stay in the same school, that I had food to eat, new clothes, and occasional dinners outside,” she said, adding that what she never got was her parents' love.

“I was constantly made to feel like a burden, as if I was the reason my stepmother couldn’t remarry or was stuck in that life—because of my brother and me.”

She shared that she had learnt how to cook, dust the house, wash, and iron her own clothes at a very young age so that her stepmother wouldn't have to bear the brunt.

“But there were days I just wanted a hug. And I never got one.”

The woman then shared how this craving for love led her into a series of unhealthy relationships, where she tolerated mistreatment just to feel loved.

“Now I understand what childhood trauma really means. What it means to grow up without love, without being held, without feeling safe.”

Fast forward to 2025 She said that a few years ago, she finally found a partner who loved her deeply and filled the voids she had carried for so long.

The woman said she had become bitter, like my stepmother—heartless, emotionally numb. But he helped her rediscover that “sweet, sensitive girl I used to be”.

However, her family rejected the guy because he belonged to the SC (scheduled caste) community, and she was a Rajput. “They said, ‘We won’t leave our community for you’.”

After trying to convince them for two years, she had a court marriage without telling her family and had cut ties with them. “But still, sometimes it hits me—I don’t have a family anymore. I’m on my own.”

She explained that even though her partner is here, and he’s amazing, “but that deep longing for a family… it lingers. I can never get my childhood back. It’s gone. It was taken from me far too soon.”

Here's how netizens reacted: “Stand proud; you are strong,” a Redditor said.

“You’ve become an inspiration for someone today! Godspeed!” added another user.

“Your strength is truly inspiring. It takes so much courage to face your past, heal, and choose love despite everything. Your mom would be proud of the resilience and kindness you carry. Sending you warmth and strength today,” said a user.

“Could feel your pain. It is beautifully written, and I wish you much more strength!” a user added.