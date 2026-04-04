Woman quits ₹50 LPA job for content creation: 'Sometimes scariest decisions lead you where you’re meant to be'

A woman who quit her comfortable and high-paying corporate role to focus on content creation has opened up about her journey. Sanya Batra, who detailed her journey in an Instagram reel, shared the fear, uncertainty, and risks she encountered while making the bold decision.

In a video shared on the platform, Batra revisited the moment she decided to resign despite earning ₹50 lakh per annum. In an emotional caption, she detailed the uncertainty that followed and how she gradually built a new path for herself as a content creator.

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‘Content creation isn’t a real career' Describing her state of mind, Batra wrote, “The day I quit my ₹50 LPA job… I was terrified. Everyone around me thought I was making a huge mistake. ‘Why would you leave a stable, high-paying job?’ ‘Content creation isn’t a real career.’ ‘What if it doesn’t work?’ And honestly… I had the same questions in my head.”

She further explained that stepping away from a well-paid role also meant losing the sense of security attached to it. “Because when you leave something that looks perfect on paper, the salary, the title, the stability, you also leave behind certainty. I remember sitting alone and thinking, ‘What if I fail? What if I have to start from zero again?’”

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Even so, she said an inner voice encouraged her to move forward. “But there was also this small voice inside me saying… ‘What if this is the life you’re actually meant to live?’”

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Batra noted that the transition was anything but smooth, as she had to rebuild without financial stability or a clear direction.

“So I took the risk. I started again. From scratch. No guarantees. No fixed income. Just a phone, a dream, and a lot of belief,” she wrote.

She acknowledged that there were periods of doubt along the way. “There were months when things were slow. Moments when I questioned my decision. But I kept showing up… posting, learning, failing, improving. And slowly… things started changing.”

Over time, she said her persistence began to pay off, helping her establish a new career online.

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“Today I can proudly say, I made it as a content creator. Not because everything is perfect. But because I wake up excited about the life I’m building,” she added.

Batra concluded her post with a message for others facing similar crossroads. “Sometimes the scariest decisions lead you exactly where you’re meant to be. If you’re standing at the edge of a big decision right now… Maybe this is your sign to trust yourself a little more.”

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Here's how people on the internet reacted: The video has since attracted numerous reactions from Instagram users, many praising her bravery. One user commented, “This is honestly so inspiring. It takes real courage to leave a comfortable job and follow your passion.” Another wrote, “The fear you described is so real. Most people never take that step.”

A third user said, “Your journey shows that sometimes believing in yourself is the biggest turning point.” Another added, “Quitting such a high paying job is scary, but stories like this remind us that happiness matters too.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.