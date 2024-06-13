Is having an Ivy League degree the only factor for promotion? A Bengaluru man has shared a story about a woman who quit her job because she felt undervalued and overlooked for promotion because she did not have an Ivy League degree. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

User Adithya Venkatesan shared the story of the woman he went on a date with recently. He shared that the woman pursued an Ivy degree and returned to the same startup with a salary double that of her previous one.

Also Read: Schengen visa fee hike: Europe tour gets more expensive; here's how much you need to pay now In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I went on a date with someone who quit her job because, 'people were not taking her seriously', 'she was not getting promoted' only because she didn't have an Ivy League degree. She quit, got that Ivy degree, & joined THE SAME startup at 2.5x her previous pay. (SIC)"

His tweet on June 12 garnered around 124.3K views on X. Netizens expressed surprise at Ivy League bias in startups, while some criticized her decision to return to a company with a perceived toxic culture. One user also questioned whether a man would face the same issue.

Also Read: Chinese Visa Scam Case: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram gets bail from Delhi Court Another commented, “First time hearing of Ivy League snobbery at a startup. I thought that culture was limited to IB and Management Consulting."

"While she won against her ego, it isn't a good choice to join the same company with such pathetic culture," said another X user.

One more X user wondered “if it would be the same for a man though."

Also Read: Admissions to universities in India to be offered twice a year from 2024-25: UGC “The first half started in a different tone but glad it end the way it did. More power to her," wrote another user.

Some others wrote, "Time spent on getting and completing the Ivy degree, do you think or she thinks the 2.5x could have been achieved within that time period?"

Another user added, “Ye hui na baat and i thought you got paid based on skills and experience"

“Good on her but really hoping there are other ways for women to be taken seriously at work than getting an Ivy League degree"

