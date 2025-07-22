Woman regrets filing false dowry, domestic violence cases against husband; netizens react, ‘Indian men: save yourselves’

A Reddit post shared a woman’s story that deeply moved many readers. She had a love marriage and two children. After a small fight with her husband, her father and brother forced her to file false dowry and domestic violence cases.

The case lasted four years and ended with a settlement. Now, at 37, her husband has remarried. Her own parents and her brother’s wife, who once supported her, now treat her badly.

The woman regrets her actions and feels like a complete failure. She thought about apologising to her husband, but it’s too late.

“Thought of going to my husband and apologize for all cases i filed on him and family. But he got married. I am 37 years now complete failure in my life,” the woman wrote.

“What goes around comes around. PERIOD,” reacted a social media user on Reddit.

Another user sympathised with “the trauma her husband had to go through”.

“One who was supposed to be your peace and comfort zone f***ed up so hard that you don't even like to hear his/her name is a trauma i wouldn't want my enemies to go through,” came from another.

Another wrote, “Temporary anger, manipulative relatives and just being plain greedy and gullible.”

“Like how tf they are not even relatives, they are her parents and siblings. How can be someone be so close yet manipulative,” wondered another.

“Indian men: save yourselves from such hypocrites… The actions described suggest a calculated approach, aligning with Machiavellian principles. To claim a lack of awareness, particularly for an individual in their thirties, is not credible; such a claim is an attempt to evade responsibility,” posted another.

False cases According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 data on police disposal of crimes against women, a total of 34,662 cases were reported as false (marked as “Cases Ended as Final Report – False”). There were 39,202 cases that “Ended as Mistake of Fact or of Law or Civil Dispute”.