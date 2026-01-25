Woman reveals why her grandparents chose ‘Bangalore’ as her surname; netizens say, ‘Petition to change it to Bengaluru’

A Bengaluru-based woman has gone viral on social media after sharing the unique story behind her surname, Bangalore.

Taking to Instagram, Vipra Bangalore posted a short video featuring clips from her childhood and life in the city where she was born and brought up. While the visuals were nostalgic, it was the personal explanation in her voiceover that truly caught people’s attention.

In the video, Vipra explains that her grandfather made a deliberate decision not to give his children a surname. He believed surnames often lead to people being judged by their background, social standing or identity, and wanted to protect his family from such bias. As a result, Vipra’s father grew up without a surname.

Later, when Vipra was born, having a surname became mandatory. Since she was born in Bengaluru, the family chose the city’s name as her surname, making it both neutral and meaningful.

Her story has struck a chord online, with many users praising the thought behind the decision. One commenter joked, “Petition to change it to Bengaluru.” Another wrote, “This is such a beautiful idea behind a surname.” Several others described her grandfather as “ahead of his time,” while one user remarked, “Imagine carrying the name of an entire city.”

The video continues to gain traction, with viewers appreciating the message of moving away from social labels and embracing identity in a more inclusive way.

