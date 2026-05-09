Woman claims ‘commuters stole’ flush tanks from newly opened Delhi-Dehradun Expressway - Video

A woman has bluntly criticised the civic sense of commuters travelling on the recently inaugurated 213-km, six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, saying, “Indians don't deserve facilities.”

The woman shared a detailed video on Instagram from the expressway and claimed that it had not even been a month since the expressway was inaugurated, yet “the flush tank remains damaged, people took it away,” she said in frustration.

She further stated that she had travelled on the route just two weeks after its inauguration and had been impressed by the cleanliness of both the road and the washrooms. However, she claimed the situation had now changed completely.

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Calling the current condition “pathetic”, she slammed the lack of civic sense among the public. She said the government had left no stone unturned in providing high-tech washrooms, with both “western and Indian toilets” available. She also mentioned that, during her earlier visit, bottles filled with handwash had been placed inside the facilities.

She now alleged that the toilet seats were broken and even the flush tanks had been stolen, blaming commuters for the damage. However, Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of these claims.

“How will we move forward? Our mindset is to break all the free facilities. It means the government won't do anything for us. If the government wants to invest money, we won't be able to afford the facilities,” she asked.

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The video was shared with the caption: “Indians don’t deserve facilities because we don’t use them, we abuse them. We can’t always blame the government, we need to be responsible citizens before we ask for a responsible government,” the post read.

The post received numerous reactions on social media, with several users criticising the public’s lack of civic sense.

Here are some of the reactions: “Band karo free dena (stop free services). Paid toilets are the only answer,” one user wrote. “It's high time that we teach our children about civic sense before it's too late,” commented another.

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“We don’t deserve good things, and I don’t blame any government at all. We are the problem,” another person added. “Paid toilets is the answer with security and privatisation,” wrote another internet user.

“Paid washrooms + with attendant on duty is the only answer ngl,” another person commented. “Basic civic sense should start in school,” wrote another user. “Paid public toilets and utilities only,” added another.

Key features of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway The 213-km-long Greenfield corridor has reduced travel time between the two cities by around 3.5 to 4 hours. This means travellers can now commute between Delhi and Dehradun in just 2 to 2.5 hours, compared to the earlier six-hour journey.

The corridor includes six lanes, 14 wayside amenities, multiple bridges, interchanges and rail overbridges. With a speed limit of 100 kmph and a six-lane access-controlled design, the project is estimated to have cost around ₹12,000–13,000 crore. The expressway begins near Akshardham in Delhi and stretches all the way to Dehradun.

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Featuring a wildlife-friendly design, the project includes a 12-km elevated corridor, considered one of the longest in Asia. Another notable feature of the economic corridor is the elephant underpasses, which allow animals to cross the busy route safely while minimising ecological impact.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.