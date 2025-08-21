Woman says client staff ‘humiliated’ her during lunch break: ‘They appointed dogs…’

A 23-year-old woman working as an auditor for a company — whose name remains anonymous — said she was “bullied and humiliated” after a group of people ridiculed her during free hours, saying “kutte baitha diye h humare piche” (they appointed dogs to watch over).

The woman, who narrated her ordeal on Reddit in r/indianworkplace under the subreddit pookie, shared that she works as an external employee — an auditor with an ABC institution. She added that during lunch hours the whole team randomly began discussing the topic of “audit”, when one of the employees delivered insulting remarks while others laughed and pointed at her.

“Everyone started laughing and pointing at me saying see what he is saying because I’m the only auditor there. And then that shameless man was just laughing saying ‘ohh I didn’t see her’. Also, two of their seniors were present. I was shocked and couldn’t say anything as 15 people were targeting me,” the post reads.

‘I Controlled My Tears’ The woman, who described herself as having a reserved personality, sought advice from Redditors on how to deal with the situation, claiming it has affected her mentally and left her anxious.

“I’m an introverted person and just don’t talk to them, for which they pick on me now and then, which is ruining me mentally. But today, I felt humiliated, somehow I controlled my tears and now I’m just getting anxiety about how I’ll go to work tomorrow.”

“I’m looking for more opportunities but till that time I don’t know what to do and this bullying is getting out of hand. Shall I involve HR in this matter?” the post further reads.

Redditors React The post has triggered a myriad of comments from users, many urging her not to tolerate disrespect and to take action against the employee.

One user wrote: “I’m so sorry it happened. But, please don’t take cr*p at the office. Nobody has a right to tell you such things at all. Please take action. Don’t ever shy away from things you never did. You didn’t say crap. They did. So, why shouldn’t you show up at work tomorrow? Have utmost confidence, buckle up and get extra ready for work because honey, you’re the only auditor there!”

Another said: “Report it to HR. These things are very serious.”

A third user added: “Yes, you should. You must have had training around harassment and bullying. Remember, if you let a bully get through to you once, they’ll do it again. That’s how they are.”

A fourth user remarked: “The same thing happened to me too long ago. HR made the scene into a public event and since then everyone started targeting me for petty issues and even told me to go and complain about that too.