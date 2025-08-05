Woman secretly records Rapido driver, body shames him; viral post sparks outrage online

A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread outrage after a woman secretly filmed her Rapido driver and body-shamed him, leading to outrage online.

In the clip, which has now gone viral, the woman claimed she was forced to cancel her Rapido ride because there wasn’t enough space for her to sit. She alleged that the rider was occupying too much space and also had a large backpack, which left her with no room to ride pillion.

Without informing the rider, the woman filmed him from behind and mocked his appearance. Speaking in Hindi, she said, “Rapido wala bulaya, Rapido wala dekh rahe ho? Main chupke video bana rahi hoon, jyada offend na ho jaye, but main kaha baithungee? Koi mujhe batayega, b**od..”

While she claimed she didn’t want to offend the driver, social media users pointed out the hypocrisy and condemned the woman for body-shaming and violating the man’s privacy by recording him without his consent.

“Body-Shaming isn’t funny”: Internet reacts The video has triggered a wave of angry responses online. Many users called out the woman’s insensitivity and pointed out that mocking someone’s body type, especially a stranger at work, is unacceptable.

One user wrote, “She thinks that shaming a hardworking, honest man is good. She could have simply cancelled the ride, but she chose to record a video and mocked him online in front of millions."

Another commented, “It’s really disheartening to see someone go out of their way to shame a hardworking person just trying to do their job. If she had an issue, canceling the ride would’ve been enough. But choosing to record and mock him publicly in front of millions? That says more about her than him. We should uplift honesty and hard work—not humiliate it.”

