Woman shares 10 sacrifices that helped her lose 25 Kg in just 4 months

Amaka's weight loss journey resulted in a 25 kg loss over four months, driven by discipline, exercise, and avoiding junk food. She shared her struggles and triumphs on Instagram, emphasising the significance of mindset and commitment in achieving lasting health and wellness transformations.

Anjali Thakur
Updated14 Aug 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Weight loss journeys are rarely easy, but one woman’s determination-- and a few tough sacrifices-- helped her shed an impressive 25 kg in just four months.

Amaka, who documented her transformation on Instagram, admitted the process was far from smooth. “At first, it was really hard. I complained, I almost gave up… But these sacrifices changed my body and my mindset, and helped me see results faster. It was so worth it in the end,” she wrote.

Here are the 10 lifestyle changes that worked for her:

  • Letting Go of Comfort Foods

Junk food, late-night snacks, and even gifts like chocolates and pastries had to go. “Every ‘no’ to junk was a ‘yes’ to my goals,” she said.

  • Early Morning Workouts

Amaka started exercising at 5:30–6:00 am, even when she felt exhausted. This helped her stay consistent and disciplined, while boosting her energy for the day.

  • Intermittent Fasting & Detox Days

She committed to 2–3 days of fruit or detox fasting each week, which she says helped trim her waistline.

  • Cutting Out Alcohol, Fizzy Drinks & Nights Out

Avoiding situations where she might overindulge kept her from undoing her progress — and saved money too.

  • Eating On Schedule, Not When Hungry

Eating at set times, instead of waiting until she was starving, helped her control cravings and portion sizes.

  • Winning the Mental Battle

For her, the biggest challenge was in her mind. She treated weight loss as a lifestyle change, not a temporary goal.

  • Tracking Every Meal

Although tedious at first, logging her food intake kept her honest and aware of her eating habits.

  • Showing Up Anyway

Bad moods, cramps, rainy days, or a stubborn scale didn’t stop her from exercising. “Motivation didn’t get me results — discipline did,” she said.

  • Patience With the Scale

She focused on progress photos and measurements instead of obsessing over daily weight changes.

  • Seeking Strength from God

Amaka credits her faith for helping her resist sugar cravings and stay committed when her own willpower wavered.

Her post has inspired thousands online, proving that weight loss is as much about mindset and discipline as it is about diet and exercise.

