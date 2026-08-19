Woman shares daughter's school fee breakdown: ₹14 lakh tuition, bus, food cost extra

A Dubai-based content creator has shared a breakdown of what she spends on her daughter's schooling in the UAE, saying the annual tuition fee at an international school alone comes to around AED 55,000 (approximately ₹14.34 lakh). She also highlighted several other costs, including transport, assessment, uniforms and food.

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Veronika, who describes herself online as a "mom of two living in Dubai", often posts about her family's life in the city. In a recent Instagram video, she addressed a question she said she was frequently asked: "How much school in Dubai actually costs."

Tuition costs around ₹ 14.34 lakh a year Veronika said her daughter had recently enrolled at GEMS International School in Dubai. She explained that families first have to pay an assessment fee of AED 525 (around ₹13,000) before the child undergoes the assessment.

She said the annual tuition at the school was approximately AED 55,000 (around ₹14.34 lakh), with parents having the option of paying the amount in instalments.

School bus and uniform add to expenses Transport is charged separately, according to Veronika. She said the school bus costs about AED 12,000 (approximately ₹3.12 lakh) annually and collects children from their homes before taking them back after school.

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The school uniform also comes at an additional cost of around AED 1,000 (approximately ₹26,000), she said.

Food not covered by tuition fee Veronika said the cost of food was another expense that had caught her by surprise. "Food is not included in the tuition fee," she said, adding that she prepares her daughter's lunch every morning and sends her to school with a lunchbox.

Social media users debate Dubai's education costs The video triggered a discussion among social media users, with several commenting on the high cost of private education in Dubai and the UAE.

"Crazy, it's cheaper to study in the USA, it's even free sometimes," one user commented.

"That's a lot of money for just a kid, it's like you are paying for university tuition," another wrote.

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"Education is very expensive in gulf countries, that's why everyone is going to Europe and USA to educate their children," a third user said.

Another user noted that more affordable schools were available, writing, "There are cheaper schools for 8000 and 6000 dhs, but this school is the most expensive one in UAE, and of course for Emirates ppl there are free schools [that] give excellent education too."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Woman shares daughter's school fee breakdown: ₹14 lakh tuition, bus, food cost extra