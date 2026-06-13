Woman spots strange gold symbol on new Indian passport, internet rushes to explain: ‘My old passport never had this’

A seemingly ordinary detail on a renewed Indian passport has become the subject of an online discussion after a social media user shared a photograph and asked fellow users to help solve the mystery.

The post was shared by a user named Pooja, who noticed a small gold-coloured rectangle-like symbol at the bottom of her passport cover. While the mark appeared subtle, it was enough to leave her wondering whether it served a larger purpose.

A Tiny Detail That Sparked Big Questions Sharing her observation online, Pooja wrote, “I just got my passport renewed and noticed this strange little rectangle at the bottom The funny thing is, my old passport never had it. I kept staring at it for a while, wondering what it was. Is it a new security feature ? Some kind of hidden tracking code ? Or something related to passport verification and identification ? It looks simple, but it's the kind of detail that instantly makes you curious. Now here's the question Do you know what this rectangle at the bottom of a passport is actually used for ?”

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The question quickly resonated with other social media users, many of whom were equally intrigued by the unfamiliar symbol appearing on newer Indian passports.

Check out the post here:

Soon, the comments section was flooded with explanations from users who claimed to know exactly what the symbol represented.

Users Point To India's E-Passport Rollout One user explained that the mark is linked to India's electronic passport initiative.

"That dot (or small gold rectangle/symbol) on your new Indian passport cover marks it as an e-Passport with an embedded RFID chip.

It's the standard international biometric symbol (a rectangle with a circle in the middle) printed in gold at the bottom of the front cover. Your old passport didn't have it because it was a traditional non-electronic version.

You are right.. Its an embedded chip..”

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The response attracted significant attention, with many users agreeing that the symbol is commonly seen on biometric passports issued across the world.

Why The Symbol Matters Several commenters highlighted that while the symbol may appear insignificant, it indicates the presence of technology designed to support identity verification and travel documentation.

One user remarked, “It's amazing how a tiny detail on a passport can have such an important function behind the scenes.”

Another pointed out that the symbol is not unique to India.

“Most Western passports have the same symbol. No need for alarm. Its E-passport,” the user wrote.

The discussion soon evolved into a broader conversation about the increasing use of biometric travel documents globally and how countries are moving towards digitally enhanced passport systems.

Internet Explains The Global Standard As the post gained traction, more users joined in with similar explanations.

“It is an e-passport equipped with a biometric chip. Such passports are commonly issued by many countries around the world,” another commenter wrote.

A fifth user added that electronic passports could become increasingly common in the coming years.