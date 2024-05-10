Many passengers dream of travelling on flights and then getting a favourite window seat. Another aspect of travelling on flights is getting proper legroom space. Some complain while others devise peculiar solutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, a video of a woman stretching her feet to the fullest inside an overhead luggage compartment on a Southwest Airlines flight went viral. The flight was scheduled from Mexico's Albuquerque to the US' Phoenix on 6 May.

In the video posted on TikTok, the woman is seen sleeping peacefully in the storage space, and people are seen laughing. However, it is still unclear how the woman reached the storage space.

Following the New York Post shared the video on Instagram, it went viral and garnered over 34,000 views. Netizens were quick to react on the video and the comments section was filled with interesting one liners.

Here are the comments: One user wrote, "Nobody puts baby in a compartment…"

Her: WHO TF WAS THAT GIRL YOU WERE TALKING TOO?!

Him: The flight attendant asking me if I wanted water," someone wrote.

“New Avenue created for airlines to think and accommodate more passengers, a social media user wrote."

One more added, “This is why we can’t have nice things."

This is not the first time that such a video is becoming viral. Earlier, a flight attendant of Southwest Airlines did a similar gag as she hid in the overhead bin before passengers boarded.

It was captured by a stunned passenger named Veronica Lloyd, travelling to Pennsylvania, and she shared the clip on X.

Later, the airline clarified that the flight attendant jumped down from the compartment 10 minutes later and after that the flight proceeded without any interruptions.

