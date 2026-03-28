Woman takes mom to iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, emotional video goes viral. Watch

A simple yet emotionally charged moment between a mother and daughter is doing the rounds on social media. The video, uploaded on Instagram by Binita Karki, shows her mother visiting the iconic Burj Khalifa for the very first time. The woman, who was wearing a saree, was both composed and seemed to be enjoying the moment, taking in the surroundings of the iconic building.
The video shows the woman walking around the area where the Burj Khalifa is located, taking in the surroundings of the downtown area in Dubai. There was no sense of urgency or hurry, but only the woman’s contentment at having been able to visit the iconic building, one that many people only dream of visiting.
A line was added to the video, stating, “POV: Your mother made it to the tallest tower in the world, and you made it possible.”
The Burj Khalifa, standing over 828 meters tall, has been attracting visitors from all over the world, offering them the opportunity to see the city from the top, along with the iconic building’s presence in the city’s skyline.
The video has been able to win the hearts of many on social media, where people have been applauding the daughter for the thoughtful act. “This is so heartwarming,” one person said, while another added, “This clip just made my day.”
Many people have reacted the same way, calling the video wholesome and uplifting. “Wow, so amazing,” one person said, while another added, “This is so so good.”
Many people also commended the daughter for the thoughtful act, calling it emotionally charged. “You made your mom proud,” one person said, while another added, “God bless you, sister.”
In a similar incident, a woman surprised her parents with their first-ever international trip to Dubai, and the emotional video went viral on Instagram.
The clip was shared by Apurva Chaturvedi, who captioned the post, “Over everything, seeing them this happy is my biggest win.”
In the clip, Apurva’s parents and other family members sit together on a bed, each holding a handwritten letter. One after another, they read the messages aloud, their voices filled with emotion. In the heartfelt notes, Apurva expresses deep gratitude to her mother and father, acknowledging their years of tireless effort, countless sacrifices, and unwavering love and support.
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