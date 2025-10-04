Woman travelling alone from Delhi to Gangtok slams Indian Railways for ‘9-hour delay’: ‘Who’s accountable for my safety'

A woman passenger travelling from Delhi to Gangtok expressed concerns regarding her safety after the train was delayed by "nine hours", rescheduling her arrival in the wee hours. The woman, taking to social media platform X, shared that she was travelling on Train No. 12524, which was supposed to reach New Jalpaiguri at 6:25 PM.

She expressed frustration, stating, “who will be accountable for my safety and convenience at such an odd hour - 3am?”

Railways respond The tweet quickly went viral, amassing around 3.2 million views and generating a flurry of reactions, even prompting a response from the Indian Railways.

The Railways clarified that the passenger train reached its destination at 5:51 am on October 3. According to the official response, the delay was caused by operations at Lalgola and diversions due to path congestion along the route. The authorities apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Social Media sparks debate on safety Social media again reopened as a space for dialogue, with several users in the comments slamming the railway authorities and echoing the sentiment that "they would just apologise and move ahead."

One user wrote: "No, one will. They will just apologise to you and that's it."

Another suggested that she shouldn’t have travelled alone and should have been accompanied by her father, brother, or another male member. The woman responded: "And why exactly can't I travel alone sir? Why do I always need my father, brother or any male member to be my bodyguard? That too protecting me from other males?? What a weird thought!"

