Woman turns dead pet cat into freeze-dried toy; netizens call it ‘sick and creepy’

Saying goodbye to a pet is among the hardest experiences of human life. Not only do furry friends leave behind an aching heart, but also a never-healing emptiness. However, one woman in New York found the goodbye too heartbreaking and decided not to bid farewell conventionally, or at all, really.

In a viral video that netizens called ‘sick and creepy,’ Meghan Riley chose an unusual way to keep her dead pet cat with her forever – She freeze-dried and preserved her pet cat as a toy.

The video shows Meghan opening a cardboard box and taking out what appears to be a very lifelike stuffed toy in the shape of a black cat. However, the overlay text on the viral Instagram video read: “Unbox my dead cat with me”

She then stroked and kissed the “perfectly preserved” dead cat and kept it on a shelf.

In the caption, Meghan explained why she chose preservation and said, “When you love something that much, you don’t bury it. You preserve it.”

“Forever iconic. Forever fuzzy. And yes, he’s freeze-dried. No, I’m not sorry,” she added.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how the netizens reacted: Social media users, especially the pet owners, found the video unsettling and urged Meghan to “let the poor baby rest in peace”.

“Just let him rest in peace OMG,” a user said.

Another added, “My cat died, it was a perfect cat. It's buried in my yard. If I saw him daily, not moving, I would cry daily. I can hardly see the pictures.”

“I would die from sadness seeing my baby petrified like that,” said another user.

One user said, “How on Earth can someone do this. You can't see your dead pet as a trophy placed in your closet. This is so disturbing. Let them rest in peace, too.”

“Maybe not to everyone, but this would be so uncomfortable to have in my house, especially when people come over and say, ‘What’s your cat name?’ Oh, he’s dead. He’s stuffed,” another added.

Several netizens also commented that turning the dead cat into a stuffed toy was “sick and creepy”.

“Personally, I think this is sick and twisted,” a netizen said.

One said, “That's fucking disturbing,” and another added, “No, that's not okay.”

Social media users also asked if Meghan has considered therapy. “Have you considered therapy?” a user said.