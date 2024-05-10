Woman uses mop to apply BBQ sauce on smoked meat; netizens say, 'That’s not even sanitary'
Chef Matt Cooper shared a video and it is becoming viral where the a woman using a mop to apply barbeque sauce on multiple pieces of meat is attracting eyes of netizens.
Delicious food is not an emotion, but looking at how it is being prepared also keeps people intrigued by their beloved restaurants and following their favourite chefs. However, in an attempt to innovate, chefs experiment with unusual ingredients, which creates unwanted attention.