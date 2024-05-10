Delicious food is not an emotion, but looking at how it is being prepared also keeps people intrigued by their beloved restaurants and following their favourite chefs. However, in an attempt to innovate, chefs experiment with unusual ingredients, which creates unwanted attention.

A similar video, shared on Instagram by Chef Matt Cooper, is becoming viral. In it, a woman using a mop to apply barbeque sauce to multiple pieces of meat is attracting the eyes of netizens.

In the video, the woman is seen dipping a mop into a container of sauce before basting the meat on the grill.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Chef Matt Cooper wrote, "“This is a true BBQ “Mop Sauce" DISCLAIMER: I know there are going to be comments saying “That’s not food safe" or “Lint is coming off the mop & going into the food". That is not the case. These “mops" are designed for bulk production when doing thousands of pounds of smoked meats. Also, if you’re not from the South, you won’t understand."

Here's the video:

After the video was uploaded on social media, it has garnered over 46 million views.

Following this, netizens started commenting on the video:

A social media wrote, “What in the cancer causing chemicals used to make that mop is going in here!?"

Another stated, “That’s not even sanitary. And that mop will never be clean or dry clean. js building up bacteria in the mop."

“I don’t care if that mop is clean or not, I’m not eating that meat and chicken," another netizen wrote.

“Why can’t I remove the image of the floor from my mind??" a netizen commented.

Someone wrote, "Nawww that ain’t creativity!! That’s why they make special tools for these things."

While other wrote, “There is NO way I would feel comfortable eating this and not thinking the mop was previously used on the floor. I am sorry if I offend anyone but that’s just my personal take. This is a situation where I automatically associate mop with the floor. A BIG brush can do the exact same thing. That’s gross AF!"

