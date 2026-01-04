Woman wants ‘sleep divorce’ from husband, says sleeping next to him is ‘torture’: ‘Separate beds for a start?’

A woman has taken to the UK-based forum Mumsnet to ask how to approach her husband about a so-called “sleep divorce,” after years of struggling to get a proper night’s rest.

“I love my husband dearly, but over the last few years, sharing a bed with him has become torture,” she wrote, explaining that his nightly habits are making sleep almost impossible.

She added, “He constantly fidgets due to an aching shoulder that he insists nothing can be done about, snores, farts loudly and gets up numerous times to go to the [bathroom], putting the light on every time.”

Despite her advice that he should cut down on fluids before bedtime, the woman said her husband “insists this [has] no effect on him getting up so often.”

The woman described further disturbances, saying, “I have nudges in my back and breathing heavily in my face to get me to turn over, as well as having the duvet pulled off me or dumped over me if he gets hot.” She also noted that she is rudely awakened most mornings by a “loud alarm” set for 5 am, which her husband will put “on snooze.”

The resulting sleep deprivation is taking a toll. The woman said it is “beginning to affect my alertness, and I’m fighting to stay awake in the day.”

“I read online that having separate beds is the first step down the road to a divorce. I also read that broken sleep leads to health problems,” she wrote. “I want to ask for separate beds but am frightened of hurting his feelings.”

How people reacted online Other Mumsnet users acknowledged that discussing a “sleep divorce” would be difficult, but encouraged her to prioritise her own rest.

“Seperate beds/rooms for a start?? It would drive me mad not getting a good [night’s] sleep,” one user wrote, while another added, “You can't live like this forever for the sake of potentially hurting his feelings, though.”

A different contributor criticised the husband’s lack of compromise, saying, “I wouldn’t give two hoots about his feelings in this situation as he obviously has no regard for yours if unwilling to reduce the coffee intake. This is almost certainly explaining the fidgeting too.”

Several users shared their own positive experiences of sleeping separately. “Separate bedrooms [are] quite honestly the best thing we ever did,” one person wrote. “Neither of us would go back to sharing and enduring the lack of sleep again.”

“I know many couples (including us) who sleep apart,” another added. “It may be great for the one who sleeps but being the one who gets no sleep is shit. Why are his feelings more important than your well-being?”