Woman who almost died of sepsis, reversed type 2 diabetes, lost 50 kg, reveals secret: ‘Ozempic was never an option’

44-year-old woman, Ree O'Reilly turned her life around, from being almost dead due to life-threatening sepsis and lymphedema to reversing type 2 diabetes and losing 50 kg weight in a year. How did she do it? Ree who once 148 kg, credits a special anti-inflammatory diet and some lifestyle changes to save her life.

Woman who went from 148 kg to 90 kg In February 2022, Ree woke up and collapsed on her way to the washroom at night. She was rushed to the hospital and on her way, her heart gave up multiple times. The diabetic regained consciousness in the hospital only to experience an unbearable pain in her leg. She came dangerously close to losing her leg, and even her kidneys were barely functioning due to the severity of the infection.

The woman remained confined to the hospital bed for months. Despite multiple blood transfusions, iron infusions, and oxygen support, her condition remained unchanged, with deep wounds in her legs. When conventional treatments failed, Ree took control of her health. She opted for an anti-inflammatory diet, cutting out processed foods.

What is an anti-inflammatory diet An anti-inflammatory diet puts focus on foods rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, while limiting processed, added sugar foods, and unhealthy fats. It helps to reduce inflammation in the body

Talking about anti-inflammatory diet, she told Daily Mail UK, “My mum told me about an anti-inflammatory diet program, so I did my own research and started it.”

She opted for natural and clean food.

“Before, I wouldn't eat breakfast, then have chocolate during the day with Coke or lemonade, then lunch would be takeaway deep fried chicken, fish and chips, Maccas or a ham and cheese sandwich. Then dinner with the family would be chicken parm and chips or a home-cooked meat pie with chips,” she told the portal.

The woman had lean protein with veggies or salad for lunch and dinner. She took collagen supplements with her diet to improve her gut health and inflammation.

With time, Ree who struggled with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and weight management since16, shed 50 kg in just 12 months.

“It's not about my weight - it's about being healthy, so taking a drug like Ozempic was never an option. For the first 30kg I lost, I still couldn't do any exercise, but after that, I found the strength to be able to go for walks and built up from there,” she also shared with the portal.

She came off 12 medications with constant efforts while the pain in her right leg is gone.

'I will have lymphedema forever but I feel the best now that I ever have in my life, and it's because of how I changed my gut health," she also said.