Woman who failed NEET shares how life changed after moving to US: Never thought I’d be here in 10 years’

An Indian woman living in the United States (US) has shared how her life changed after failing the NEET examination nearly 10 years ago. Through an Instagram video, Pragya Gupta spoke about moving past disappointment and building a successful career in the biotech industry.

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She said that at one point, she believed failing the medical entrance exam had ended her chances of having a successful future. However, her journey eventually took a completely different direction.

In the video, Pragya said: “I failed NEET 10 years ago. Fast forward, I have an Ivy League degree, work in corporate biotech, and live in the US. Getting snatched and living right is what I do outside my biotech job. If you think a fulfilling life is not possible after failing NEET, then welcome to my life where a biotech baddie does it all.”

How did Pragya rebuild her career? Sharing the video on Instagram, Pragya explained that she decided to explore opportunities outside the traditional medical route after failing NEET in 2016.

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“Failing NEET in 2016 made me believe my shot at a good life was over. Turns out I just needed to think outside the box. An undergraduate degree that actually made sense for me, coupled with a Master's in the US, a career in Corporate biotech, and never touching pipettes again. The version of me crying over that result could never have imagined that life would look like this in 10 years,” she wrote.

Instead of preparing again for medical studies, Pragya chose an undergraduate course better suited to her interests. She later completed her master’s degree in the United States and built a career in corporate biotechnology.

How did social media react? The video received widespread attention online, with many social media users saying her story would encourage students dealing with disappointing exam results.

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One user wrote, “This is exactly what every student needs to hear after a bad result.”

Another commented, “Failing one exam does not mean failing in life.”

A third user said, “This is so inspiring, especially for people who feel stuck after NEET.”

Someone else added, “Your younger self would be so proud of you.”

Another reaction read, “Thank you for showing that there are so many paths beyond one entrance exam.”

Another asked: How much did your parents earn per annum 10 years ago? To which Gupta replied: "Came from a very low middle-class background."

Another said: “As of now, you're living a much better life thn ur neet pass out counter parts ....trust me.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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