Woman who lost 25 kg in 4 months shares 7 lessons from her weight loss journey

Losing weight is rarely easy; it demands discipline, consistency, and a healthy lifestyle over the course of months, often years. However, one fitness influencer has caught the internet’s attention by revealing how she managed to shed 25 kg in just four months, along with the lessons she learned along the way.

Taking to Instagram, Amaka shared a post titled “Things I learned on my 25 kg weight loss journey that no one actually talks about.” Her candid list of seven takeaways resonated with many online and is now going viral.

Here are the key lessons from her transformation: The scale doesn’t always tell the truth: Some weeks showed no movement on the weighing scale despite visible changes in her body and waistline. Amaka suggests tracking progress through photos and how clothes fit.

Some weeks showed no movement on the weighing scale despite visible changes in her body and waistline. Amaka suggests tracking progress through photos and how clothes fit. Hunger isn’t always urgent: Feeling hungry doesn’t mean rushing for snacks or another serving of food.

Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu's dramatic weight loss for Baaghi 4 stuns internet

Sleep matters as much as diet and workouts: Poor sleep increased her cravings and slowed progress.

Poor sleep increased her cravings and slowed progress. Consistency beats perfection: Instead of eating “clean” 100% of the time, she stayed consistent enough to see results.

Strength training made the real difference: While cardio helped with weight loss, lifting weights gave her curves, improved metabolism, and reshaped her body.

While cardio helped with weight loss, lifting weights gave her curves, improved metabolism, and reshaped her body. Cutting sugar was a game-changer: Eliminating sodas, sweets, and pastries helped reduce belly fat faster.

Eliminating sodas, sweets, and pastries helped reduce belly fat faster. Mindset is everything: Motivation wasn’t always there, but discipline kept her on track. As her post circulated widely, social media users praised Amaka not just for her transformation but also for sharing realistic advice that others can adopt in their own fitness journeys.

A user commented, “I almost gave up cos I was disappointed when I got on the scale. Thank God for dis ur post. And I observed my clothes are loose.”

Another user wrote, “You are on point.”