Woman who shed 120+ lbs reveals how she turned her life around within a year; internet calls it ‘best transformation’

Weight loss can be a deeply personal and often challenging journey. However, one Atlanta-based woman made it easy for the internet when she shared her remarkable transformation, shedding over 120 lbs in just a year. By losing 2 lbs per week for 11 months, she achieved the desired results.

Woman shares secret about weight loss A user named Allyson Taft shared her story on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She shared her after and before pictures of her weight loss journey. She posted, “This is mortifying to post, but many of you have DMed asking to see my full transformation and advice about how I did it. So here it goes. This is exactly how I lost 120+ lbs and changed my entire life in just under a year.”

She listed down changes she wanted to see. She added she wanted to be: “1. Attractive 2. Skilled at entertaining 3. Interesting 4. Good at conversation/comfortable in crowds 5. Well-dressed 6. Able to walk in heels”

Weight loss routine Her post detailed the changes she made to be ‘more attractive.’ To lose weight, Allyson followed a strict diet, consuming just 1,000 calories per day, paired with walking 8500+ steps daily.

She shared, “ To be more attractive, I needed to: Lose 120 lbs. I did this by walking 8500+ steps/day, drinking 80+ oz water/day, tracking my calories and maintaining a 1000 calorie/day deficit. Following this system, I lost just over 2 lbs per week for 11 months to realise this outcome.”

Besides this, she also shared that she followed a rigid routine to maintain oral hygiene to whiten her teeth. To clear up her skin, she said, “I joined Curology and followed their prescribed morning and evening skincare routines. I wore sunscreen. And I drank 80+ oz water every day.”

She shared that she dyed her hair blonde, hosted people at home, read books, volunteered at social events, revamped her wardrobe, and learned to walk in heels.

“I also started eating by myself at bars in nice establishments. Rumi's, Bulla, Canoe, and Loews were my go-to spots. I made friends with the bartenders. I talked to the people who sat down at the bar,” she said.

In between the process, the user shared that she underwent two plastic surgeries to get rid of loose skin, post weight loss. “I had it all removed over two plastic surgery procedures. I also had my boobs lifted and implants done during my first procedure. It was expensive. About $45k. If you're in Atlanta, my surgeon is the best.” she said.

She encouraged people: “At the end of the year, I was a completely different person. You can change your entire life. You just have to choose to.”

Internet reacts to body transformation The user's weightless journey motivated many on the internet. Soon after her post went viral, a user called it ‘the best transformation ever.’ The comment read, “I've been in the weight loss/fitness business for 30 years. This is the BEST TRANSFORMATION I've ever seen.”

“This is insane!!!!! I am seriously floored. incredible—congrats on taking control of your life like this. Just wow,” added another.