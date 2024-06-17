Woman wins ₹8.3 crore in lottery, loses husband soon after, ‘I kept telling him…’

A 61-year-old grandmother in Pennsylvania who won $1 million i.e. 8.3 crore scratch-off lottery lost her husband just two weeks after her win, a report by Local12 stated. When she was awarded the lottery, the woman identified as Karen Coffman, described the event as a bittersweet moment. 

Citing Pennsylvania Lottery, the People reported that Coffman won the lottery in March 2024 and was awarded $1 million recently on June 13.  “I thought, ‘This can’t be right!’ "

She further mentioned that, “The guy working there said, ‘What’s wrong?’ I said, ‘Look!’”

While speaking of her husband, she said that her husband had brain tumour and died just two week after she won the lottery. 

After being awarded the $1 million cheque, she said described the moment as 'bittersweet.'

“I kept telling him, ‘One of these days I’m going to hit the million!’ When I told him about this prize, he thought I was lying to him,” she said as quoted by People report.

The Secretary of Revenue, Pat Browne, who presented her the cheque said they are thrilled. He said, “Her win is also a reminder that the Pennsylvanian Lottery funds a number of programs for older Pennsylvanians that support them and help them lead fulfilling lives,” he said as quoted by People.

The report also mentioned that this was not the first time Karen had won the lottery. About 14 years ago, she had won $65,000 lottery.

Coffman who recently retired from her job as a chef at a nuring home said also spoke on how she would use her lottery money. As per People.com report, she said that after invest some of her prize money, she would allocate the remainder to relocate from Pennsylvania's cold winters to sunny Florida. “I’m so done with the snow!,” she said. Moreover, while speaking to ABC affiliate WTAE, she was mentioned that she is hoping to accompany her daughter and grandchildren to tick off bucket list items together, including trips to Disney World and deep-sea fishing.

