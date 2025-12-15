Woman carrying ₹1,40,000 iPhone 17 Pro Max travels by bus, says ‘success doesn’t always look aesthetic’

Buying an iPhone in India is often regarded as a symbol of wealth and privilege, but an Indian woman went against this belief by taking public transport while carrying the expensive smartphone.The woman, who goes by the name Swathi on Instagram, shared that even after purchasing the recently launched iPhone 17 Pro Max—which costs around ₹1,40,000—she prefers commuting by bus, like many others.

The video shows her standing in a jam-packed bus. “Bought an iPhone 17 Pro Max with my own money. Still standing in a bus like the rest of the country. Because success doesn’t always look aesthetic. Sometimes it looks like public transport, tired legs, and quiet pride. If you get it, you get it.

Advertisement

If you don’t, this reel isn’t for you,” she wrote.

The video has evoked numerous responses, highlighting how people differ in their views on success and financial choices.

One user commented, “Such a calm and happy energy,” while another wrote, “Love this kind of positivity.” A third reaction read, “This is so inspiring.”

Some users responded with measured encouragement, praising her determination and outlook. “Really inspiring to see. Stay bright & keep growing,” read one supportive remark.

Advertisement

Others, however, were more critical and questioned the financial judgement behind the purchase. One commenter suggested alternative priorities, saying, “Should have financed a car instead.” Another expressed concern over money management, writing, “iPhone on EMI when you already know how much you are struggling financially is not an intelligent choice at all.”

Also Read | Big iPhone price drop on Flipkart with cashback and buyback offers

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at ₹1,40,000 for the 256GB variant and climbs to ₹2,29,900 for the 2TB model. It’s undoubtedly a premium device, but with Apple shifting the lineup to begin at 256GB storage, the value proposition feels slightly more justifiable than before. Buyers can choose from Cosmic Orange, Silver and Deep Blue, but it’s the new orange shade that turns heads instantly.