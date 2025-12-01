Woman’s birthday goes viral after Zomato cake is delivered with an unexpected wrong message

A birthday celebration took an unexpectedly humorous turn after a restaurant misread delivery instructions and turned them into a message written on a cake.

Zomato causes hilarious mix-up with a birthday cake The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, highlights how a small digital mix-up can quickly become an internet moment.

The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Nakshatra, who documented the surprise during her birthday celebration. In the caption, she explained what went wrong, writing, “So it was my birthday. My friend ordered cake from @zomato and the cake guy literally mentioned ‘leave at security’. (sic)” The phrase, intended only as a delivery instruction, ended up being carefully iced onto the cake.

In the clip, Nakshatra holds the cake and looks visibly confused as her friends laugh in the background. The camera then zooms in on the cake, clearly showing the words “leave at security” written on top. The contrast between the formal instruction and the celebratory setting adds to the comic effect.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users saying they were surprised but not entirely shocked by the error. Several viewers shared similar experiences in the comments, turning the post into a thread of relatable delivery mishaps.

Netizens react to the mix-up One user wrote, “Haha, Zomato never fails on their delivery instructions (sic).”

Another recalled a comparable incident, saying, “I once wrote in the Zomato instructions section - write ‘happy birthday mom’ and they wrote ‘write happy birthday mom’. (sic)”

A third person wrote, “Happy belated birthday leave at security (sic).”

A fourth person commented, “Once I wrote handle with care… They wrote the same (sic).”

Another person wrote, “They made you all smile and laugh with a dash of shock (sic).”

While a user wrote, “It was my sister's anniversary. I mentioned that I want happy anniversary topper not happy birthday.. the mentioned my sister on the cake and sent a happy birthday topper for that (sic),” another one wrote, “We had ordered a cake once and they asked what name should be on th cake? We said should be Ameer. And we got the cake… They had written ‘Should Be Ameer’ on the cake (sic).”

Rather than dampening the occasion, the mistake appeared to add to the celebration. Many users noted that the unexpected message made the birthday more memorable and gave the group a story to laugh about.