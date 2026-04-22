Woman’s ₹9 crore salary in 3 years claim piques interest in remote work — ‘No need to chase FAANG’

A woman, working remotely, said she has only three years of work experience, but is earning as much as a senior manager at Google India. Her claim quickly garnered a lot of attention on social media, with netizens scrambling to understand how that was possible.
Satakshi, an X user, posted a screenshot of an alleged offer letter, showing an annual salary of ₹9 crore. The shared offer letter highlighted a full-time remote product role, emphasising research skills, strategic vision, and long-term commitment over traditional big-tech credentials.
“My compensation is equal to senior manager at Google(India), and I only have 3 years of experience. That's the beauty of remote employment,” she wrote in her viral X post. “But people are busy proving me fake, rather than finding a way to get remote opportunities.”
In a follow-up tweet, Satakshi highlighted that for a well-paying job, people do not need to chase FAANG jobs — positions within the major tech companies like Facebook (Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google (Alphabet). These companies are known for their high compensation packages, global recognition, and cutting-edge technology.
“The only thing I want to highlight here is that there is no need to chase FAANG because of the rat race; there is already high competition,” she wrote. “There are other options as well, try that.”
Social media users flooded Satakshi's comment section, seeking guidance for landing a well-paying remote job.
“People who are asking how to land a remote job,” she said, suggesting that candidates must have “a mindset of ever hunting the job and ever following, even if you have a full-time job.”
Satakshi noted that remote jobs that pay in US dollars or euros “would require someone to be a master in the field and won't be available like any other job.”
“If it had been so straightforward, then everyone would have been doing that,” she noted.
The global employment landscape is undergoing a structural transformation. With the widespread adoption of remote work, skilled professionals in emerging markets such as India integrate seamlessly with international organisations without the need for relocation.
It allows talent to leverage geographical arbitrage, earning in stronger currencies while operating within domestic markets.
For modern professionals, this transition provides several strategic advantages:
The linear, localised career progression is no longer the exclusive route to professional advancement. Global remote employment has firmly established itself as a highly viable and strategic avenue for accelerating career growth and maximising economic output.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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