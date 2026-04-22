Woman’s ₹9 crore salary in 3 years claim piques interest in remote work — ‘No need to chase FAANG’

A woman, working remotely, said she has only three years of work experience, but is earning as much as a senior manager at Google India. Her claim quickly garnered a lot of attention on social media, with netizens scrambling to understand how that was possible.

Satakshi, an X user, posted a screenshot of an alleged offer letter, showing an annual salary of ₹9 crore. The shared offer letter highlighted a full-time remote product role, emphasising research skills, strategic vision, and long-term commitment over traditional big-tech credentials.

“My compensation is equal to senior manager at Google(India), and I only have 3 years of experience. That's the beauty of remote employment,” she wrote in her viral X post. “But people are busy proving me fake, rather than finding a way to get remote opportunities.”

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‘No need to chase FAANG jobs’ In a follow-up tweet, Satakshi highlighted that for a well-paying job, people do not need to chase FAANG jobs — positions within the major tech companies like Facebook (Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google (Alphabet). These companies are known for their high compensation packages, global recognition, and cutting-edge technology.

“The only thing I want to highlight here is that there is no need to chase FAANG because of the rat race; there is already high competition,” she wrote. “There are other options as well, try that.”

How to land a well-paying remote job? Social media users flooded Satakshi's comment section, seeking guidance for landing a well-paying remote job.

“People who are asking how to land a remote job,” she said, suggesting that candidates must have “a mindset of ever hunting the job and ever following, even if you have a full-time job.”

Satakshi noted that remote jobs that pay in US dollars or euros “would require someone to be a master in the field and won't be available like any other job.”

“If it had been so straightforward, then everyone would have been doing that,” she noted.

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Why are global remote jobs gaining traction? The global employment landscape is undergoing a structural transformation. With the widespread adoption of remote work, skilled professionals in emerging markets such as India integrate seamlessly with international organisations without the need for relocation.

It allows talent to leverage geographical arbitrage, earning in stronger currencies while operating within domestic markets.

For modern professionals, this transition provides several strategic advantages:

Enhanced earning potential : Securing compensation in currencies such as the USD, EUR, or GBP yields significant financial leverage when applied to local economies.

: Securing compensation in currencies such as the USD, EUR, or GBP yields significant financial leverage when applied to local economies. Optimized work-life integration : Transitioning from rigid, location-bound schedules to a results-driven, remote framework grants professionals greater autonomy and control over their time.

: Transitioning from rigid, location-bound schedules to a results-driven, remote framework grants professionals greater autonomy and control over their time. Access to tier-1 organisations : Talent is no longer constrained by regional availability; professionals can now directly contribute to industry-leading global enterprises and innovative startups.

: Talent is no longer constrained by regional availability; professionals can now directly contribute to industry-leading global enterprises and innovative startups. Location independence : The traditional paradigm of geographic limitation has been circumvented, enabling continuous career progression without the logistical disruptions of international relocation.

: The traditional paradigm of geographic limitation has been circumvented, enabling continuous career progression without the logistical disruptions of international relocation. Accelerated trajectories for specialised talent: High-demand, specialised competencies are recognised and rewarded on a global scale, frequently resulting in faster promotion cycles and broader professional exposure than traditional local markets can offer.