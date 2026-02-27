Braj Holi marred by 'harassment' of women, triggers anger: ‘Bura na mano isn’t a free pass to cross boundaries'

Preparations for one of the most widely celebrated festivals of Holi - which is just a few days away - are in full swing across the nation. In several places, the festive atmosphere is already in place with a burst of colors on the streets to welcome the local and tourist participants of the early celebrations.

The Braj area in Uttar Pradesh is well known for its large-scale Holi celebrations. The place holds its prominence for “Braj Ki Holi,” which attracts thousands of visitors every year. The region is deeply associated with the life and legends of Krishna, and events such as Lathmar Holiand Phoolon ki Holi. The important towns in the Braj region are Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul where large numbers of people assemble during the festival season.

However, several purported videos circulating online have moved the focus from festive cheer to safety risks, even as preparations are still ongoing. The clips, which are being circulated widely on social media, show women being molested during the Braj Holi celebrations. This has led to widespread uproar on social networks.

In one of the videos, women are seen moving through densely crowded streets as colours are thrown into the air during the celebrations. While both men and women participate in the festivities, some men appear to be groping women in the crowd. A few individuals are also seen grabbing women’s hands and pulling at their clothing. Several women are seen covering their faces with dupattas, seemingly attempting to shield themselves not only from the colours but also from the unwanted physical contact.

Social media users express outrage The video prompted sharp reactions from social media users, many of whom criticised the behaviour shown in the footage. One person commented, “This is not a celebration, it’s abuse and criminal behaviour. No festival or ritual justifies such actions. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable.”

Another wrote: “Dark side of Braj Ki Holi.”

Our humble advice to women: please stop

going to Barsana & Vrindavan to witness Holi there. Stay away if people are just looking for an excuse to harass women.

"Bura Na Mano Holi Hai" chanting must not be used to justify harassing women.

Another user said: "Beautiful culture sarrrrr. We worship women sarrrr. 5000 years old sarrrrr.

Look how they are targeting the particular body parts of women.

Dear women, avoid going to Braj during Holi. Saying it as a guy born & brought up in a village of Mathura."

Several users emphasised that Holi should remain a celebration of colour, culture and joy, not an occasion that creates fear. “We celebrate Holi for colours, joy and culture, not to be touched without consent. Festival ke naam pe harassment normalise mat karo (Don’t normalise harassment in the name of a festival). “Bura na mano Holi hai” is not a free pass to cross boundaries. Respect women. Celebrate with dignity. That’s the real spirit of Holi,” a person added.

Debate over responsibility and public spaces As the discussion intensified, some users suggested that women should avoid crowded Holi gatherings. However, many strongly opposed this view, arguing that the responsibility should not fall on women but on those engaging in misconduct. They stressed that public spaces are meant for everyone and that shifting blame onto women overlooks the real issue.

A woman commented, “The audacity of people to still think these women should stay at home to avoid such mishaps is loud.” Another added, “And they'll say who asked women to go to the event and crowded places and who asked them to wear such dresses.”