Women In Blue set social media ablaze after World Cup 2025 win; Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli react to yesterday's match

Women in Blue etched their name in history on 2 November, clinching the Women’s World Cup title in Navi Mumbai. With a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa, the Hamanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team triumphed as 21-year-old Shafali Verma played a match-winning role in the glorious win. Warm wishes from sports enthusiasts and famous personalities flooded the internet. As the nation celebrates this landmark win, let's take a look at some social media reactions.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in a post on X said, "1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. 🏏Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. 🏆 This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud."

Former captain of India Men's cricket team, Virat Kohli: “Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind.”

ICC Chairman Jay Shah wrote, “The @BCCIWomen's march towards its first @cricketworldcup has been nothing short of spectacular. While the grit, resolve and skills of the Indian team have inspired the whole nation, we must acknowledge the role of key policy decisions taken by the @BCCI - increased investment, pay parity with male Cricketers, overhaul of the coaching staff and big match temperament nurtured under the @wplt20 spotlight. Congratulations to Harmanpreet Kaur and the entire Indian squad for this historic achievement!”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “That was a nail biting women's world cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to team India, am sure will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too!”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijjuji in a post on X said, “World Champions! The Indian Women’s Team lifts the ICC #WomensWorldCup2025 This victory celebrates the unstoppable #NariShakti of Bharat fearless, graceful & extraordinary. Congratulations, Champions! You’ve made the nation proud beyond words.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote, "Women in Blue = World Champions! 🏆🇮🇳 Respect to 🇿🇦 South Africa for making their first-ever final 👏 A truly historic day for women’s cricket—new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born."

BJP leader Sambit Patra wrote, “What a proud moment for every Indian! 🇮🇳 Our women’s cricket team has scripted history by winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. 🏏This triumph is a shining example of India’s unstoppable Nari Shakti.”

Congratulating team India, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “Amazing scenes on TV tonight as India win the women’s World Cup for the first time in our cricket history! What a wonderful day for Indian cricket — and so much for the #WomenInBlue to be proud of on this inspiring day!”

Actor Randeep Hooda said, “🇮🇳 HISTORY MADE! TEAM INDIA ARE THE ICC WOMEN’S WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! 🏆 FROM HEARTBREAKS TO HEROICS , THIS GOLDEN GENERATION HAS DONE IT! 💙🔥EVERY INDIAN IS PROUD TODAY!”