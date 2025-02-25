As the Mahakumbh 2025 nears its end, residents of a Noida society who could not visit the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj chose a unique way to be a part of the religious congregation.

These residents of Noida's ATS society managed to get a bottle of holy water from the Mahakumbh, and using it, they turned their society's swimming pool into a perfect place for their holy dip.

In a viral video, a group of women can be seen pouring water from the Triveni Sangam into the pool and then taking a dip in it, their equivalent of the Sangam.

The women can also be heard raising ‘Har Har Gange’ slogans, and they have reportedly offered prayers at the poolside like they would at the Sangam.

Recently, a government agency found alarming levels of ‘faecal coliform’ bacteria in the Sangam water, in which over 50 crore people dipped during the Mahakumbh.

However, a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report said it observed that the faecal coliform levels remained mostly within safe limits, with concentrations ranging from 1200 to 2500 MPN/100 ml.

Watch the video here:



Here's how the netizens reacted: Social media users had divided opinions on the video. Some said that it was a smart idea to cut down on traffic at the Mahakumbh, while others highlighted that the swimming pool is for public use and not for private events.

“This madness has gone beyond,” a user said.

“Hum akele nahi beemar honge sabko karenge (Why should only we get sick),” another user said sarcastically.

“If that's not a personal pool than there should be an action,” said another user.

“This is a good approach but tbh, the pool is public and that means not all people are okay with it,” a user highlighted.

“Still better then increase traffic and create chaos on roads,” lauded a user.

“That's such a wonderful and wholesome act of kindness,” said another user.