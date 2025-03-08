International Women's Day 2025 is celebrated on March 8 worldwide, cherishing the accomplishments of women across the globe. Among these are the successful Indian actresses who inspire women and prove that dreams can be achieved through perseverance and courage.

Whether it’s Priyanka Chopra's global dominance, Deepika Padukone’s mental health advocacy, or Sushmita Sen’s fearless independence, these Indian actresses broke barriers in their personal and professional lives, embraced challenges, defied stereotypes, and used their influence to bring about a social change.

Check out these top successful Indian actresses to take inspiration from:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas From winning Miss World 2000 to becoming a global superstar, Priyanka Chopra’s journey is nothing short of inspiring.

Starting in Bollywood with hits like Fashion, Barfi!, and Mary Kom, she redefined Indian cinema with her versatility. She was the first South Asian actress to lead an American TV series (Quantico), marking her entry into Hollywood.

Beyond acting, Priyanka Chopra is a producer, singer, entrepreneur (she founded Purple Pebble Pictures), and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for education and gender equality.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone rose to fame with Om Shanti Om and delivered award-winning performances in Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhapaak, and Gehraiyaan.

She made her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage and has been a Cannes Film Festival jury member.

Her impact goes beyond films—she openly spoke about her battle with depression and founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works toward mental health awareness.

Alia Bhatt From being introduced as a young star in Student of the Year to proving her acting prowess with Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Darlings, Alia Bhatt has carved a niche as one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses.

She made her Hollywood debut in Netflix’s Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

Beyond acting, she’s a successful entrepreneur—founder of Eternal Sunshine Productions and the sustainable clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma.

Sushmita Sen Crowned Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita Sen was the first Indian woman to win the title. Instead of taking conventional paths in Bollywood, she chose roles that resonated with her values.

She defied societal norms by adopting two daughters as a single mother in her 20s.

Vidya Balan Vidya Balan broke stereotypes in Bollywood by proving that women-centric films can be commercially successful. With powerful performances in The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu, and Shakuntala Devi, she redefined the portrayal of women in Indian cinema.