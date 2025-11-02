Women's World Cup 2025: Rohit Sharma joins Sachin Tendulkar, Jay Shah and Nita Ambani, cheers for Team India

Women's World Cup 2025 is taking place at the DY Patil Stadium. Team India locked horns with Team South Africa for the winner's trophy tonight.

Sneha Biswas
Updated2 Nov 2025, 10:34 PM IST
Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Jay Shah and Nita Ambani at Women's World Cup 2025.
Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Jay Shah and Nita Ambani at Women's World Cup 2025.(X)

The Indian women's cricket team is clashing with South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup final on Sunday. The high-voltage match is taking place in Navi Mumbai. Several notable personalities and celebrities reached the stadium to cheer for Team India.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh at Women's ODI World Cup final

Among the attendees, veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma was spotted at the DY Patil Stadium as cameras panned towards him during India's innings.

The former India men's captain and ODI batter was snapped with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The couple were seen watching the match from the stands. While Sharma kept it casual in a white t-shirt, trousers and a cap, Sajdeh opted for a white top and denim pants look.

Their picture is going viral on social media.

See pic:

Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, Jay Shah, Nita Ambani and more at DY Patil Stadium

Besides Sharma, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also graced the match with his presence. His daughter, and social media personality, Sara Tendulkar, was also seen at the venue.

Jay Shah and Nita Ambani also attended today's match.

India vs South Africa

India set South Africa a target of 299 in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final. In reply, South Africa reached 113 for 2 in 20 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt led the chase with a solid unbeaten half-century.

Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits (23) gave South Africa a steady start, adding 51 runs for the first wicket before a sharp direct hit from Amanjot Kaur. Kaur ran out Brits while attempting a quick single. Soon after, Anneke Bosch (0) was trapped lbw by young spinner Shree Charani, leaving South Africa at 62 for 2.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first against Team India.

Team India's performance

India got off to a strong start with a century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 off 58 balls, 8 fours) and Shafali Verma.

Shafali continued her form, adding another 62-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues (24 off 37 balls, 1 four) to take India to 166/2.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20 off 29 balls, 2 fours) and Deepti Sharma then put together a 52-run partnership, helping Team India past the 200-run mark.

In the final overs, Deepti (58 off 58 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) and Richa Ghosh (34 off 24 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) finished off to a strong total of 298/7 in 50 overs.

