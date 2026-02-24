Subscribe

Word of the Day: ‘Fisticuffs’; Meaning, Origin, Pronunciation & Usage Examples

Fisticuffs, a noun for a physical fight using fists, is commonly used in news and informal conversation. Originating in the 17th century, it describes brief scuffles rather than armed attacks. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated24 Feb 2026, 12:08 PM IST
AI Quick Read

Today’s word, Fisticuffs, is a noun that describes a physical fight using fists. It is widely used in news reporting, historical writing and informal conversation.

What does Fisticuffs mean?

Fisticuffs refers to a physical fight in which people punch each other with their fists. In simple terms, the fisticuffs definition describes a brief or sudden scuffle rather than a planned or armed attack.

In modern English vocabulary, the word is often used in news reports to describe minor public fights or heated altercations.

Fisticuffs Pronunciation and Phonetics

• Phonetic Spelling: FIS-ti-kufs

• IPA Notation: /ˈfɪstɪkʌfs/

Origin and Etymology of Fisticuffs

The word combines fist and cuff, where “cuff” once meant a blow. It first appeared in English in the early 17th century. The term originally described striking someone with the fist.

Over time, it became a colourful expression for a scuffle or brawl. Historical language records, including the Online Etymology Dictionary, trace its roots to informal British English usage.

How to Use Fisticuffs in a Sentence

Usage in Different Contexts

• News & Politics: “The debate nearly ended in fisticuffs after heated arguments.”

• Literature: “The rivals settled their dispute with fisticuffs in the courtyard.”

• Business: “The boardroom disagreement stopped short of fisticuffs.”

Synonyms and Antonyms for Fisticuffs

If you are looking for fisticuffs synonyms, common alternatives include:

Synonyms:

• Brawl

• Scuffle

• Fight

• Fracas

On the other hand, the opposite of fisticuffs would describe peaceful situations, such as:

Antonyms:

• Truce

• Peace

• Agreement

• Reconciliation

Why Fisticuffs is relevant in 2026

In 2026, the word fisticuffs often appears in headlines about heated political rallies, sports altercations or viral public fights. Social media clips frequently show arguments turning into brief scuffles, making this old term newly visible in modern reporting.

Test Your Knowledge

Have you heard the word fisticuffs used in today’s news?

Can you use it correctly in a sentence?

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

